Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (31) Brandon Nakashima

Date: March 25, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Grigor Dimitrov vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Grigor Dimitrov finished runner-up at Miami Open 2024 | Image Source: Getty

14th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov will face 31st-seeded Brandon Nakashima for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open on Tuesday (March 25).

Ad

Trending

Dimitrov had endured a tough campaign on the ATP Tour in the first two months of 2025, compiling a 5-5 win/loss record with back and hip injuries. However, the Bulgarian hit a rich vein of form this week and will be keen on reaching the summit clash at the Florida event like he did last year.

Having received a first-round Bye, Dimitrov defeated Italian teenager Federico Cina to reach the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. He then needed two hours and 37 minutes to get past the 22nd-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5 to book his berth in the second week of the Miami Open.

Ad

Nakashima, meanwhile, has also been playing good tennis lately. The American reached the Round of 16 in Indian Wells two weeks ago and has followed up on it with another deep run in Miami. Having received a first-round Bye, the 23-year-old dispatched David Goffin and Roberto Carballes Baena to book his place in the fourth round.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Dimitrov and Nakashima are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The 33-year-old lost to his younger opponent in their lone hardcourt encounter at the 2022 US Open.

Ad

Grigor Dimitrov vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Grigor Dimitrov Brandon Nakashima

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Dimitrov's fast-tempo game is well suited to the fast hardcourts at Hard Rock Stadium. The former World No. 3 has been playing with increasing conviction from his forehand wing. And although his backhand drive is susceptible to attacks, the Bulgarian throws in slices and blocks to keep his opponent on their toes.

Ad

Nakashima, meanwhile, is a stable baseliner and has generally passable attributes in all departments of his game. The World No. 32 does have a great double-handed backhand, though, which will come in handy to him in undermining his 14th-seeded opponent's single-handed shots.

The keys to winning for both players in this sharp-edged match-up will be to dominate cross-court rallies and look for winners or forced errors in the open court. While Nakashima has looked determined this week, Dimitrov will likely have an edge in experience.

Pick: Dimitrov to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback