Miami Open 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: March 27, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Grigor Dimitrov vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

In Picture: Grigor Dimitrov (Getty)

Fourteenth seed and last year's runner-up Grigor Dimitrov will face 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open. Dimitrov has had a season filled with injuries so far, causing the Bulgarian to have three retirements in the year so far. The Bulgarian was the defending champion at the Brisbane International but had to cut his title defense short as he retired from the semifinal against Jiri Lehecka.

Ad

Trending

Dimitrov had a decent tournament in Indian Wells, losing 1-6, 1-6 to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. During the Miami Open, the 14th seed got an opening round bye and began his campaign with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Federico Cina in the second round. He then won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 against 22nd-seeded Karen Khachanov in the next round and then followed it up with a 6-4, 7-5 win over 31st-seeded Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round to advance to his second successive quarterfinal in Miami.

Ad

Francisco Cerundolo has a 16-6 win/loss record in 2025, with the Argentine being in decent form since the South American clay season. He reached the final at the Argentina Open, losing 4-6, 6-7 (1) against Joao Fonseca, and reached the semifinal at the Chile Open. losing 1-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Laslo Djere. Cerundolo had a good first half of the Sunshine Double, as he reached the quarterfinal at Indian Wells, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

The 23rd seed has yet to drop a set in Miami this year, as he began his campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexandre Muller in the second round. The Argentine caused two big upsets in his next two matches, winning 6-2, 7-6 (4) against 12th-seeded Tommy Paul in the third round and then winning 6-4, 6-2 against fifth-seeded Casper Ruud in the fourth round.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Dimitrov has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Cerundolo, as the Bulgarian won the only encounter 6-3, 7-5 at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

Ad

Grigor Dimitrov vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -140 TBD TBD Francisco Cerundolo +110 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

In their only match, Dimitrov won 67 and 41 percent of his service and return points, respectively, while Cerundolo won 59 and 33 percent of his service and return points. The Bulgarian won 80 percent of his first serve points and attacked the Argentine's second serve, breaking him thrice in the match.

As far as hard-court records are concerned, Dimitrov has reached 17 finals on the surface, winning seven titles on the surface. Meanwhile, Cerundolo has yet to win a hardcourt final on the Tour but has a good record at the Miami Open as he reached the semifinal in 2022, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Casper Ruud.

Ad

Being the higher seed and a proven champion at the Masters 1000 level, Dimitrov will be the favorite in the upcoming match.

Pick- Dimitrov to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback