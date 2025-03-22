Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (22) Karen Khachanov

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov preview

The third round of the 2025 Miami Open will have two former top-10 players, Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov, lock horns in an exciting encounter. Dimitrov, the 14th seed at this year's tournament, had staged a strong run at the venue 12 months ago. He made the final, beating the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev before losing to Jannik Sinner. This year, he began his campaign with a solid 6-1, 6-4 win over Federico Cina.

Ad

Trending

The Bulgarian has not had the best of seasons in 2025 so far, winning back-to-back in only two of his five appearances so far to put together a win-loss record of 6-5.

Khachanov beat Nick Kyrgios in the last round. (Source: Getty)

Khachanov, meanwhile, is also looking for his first big result this year. He has fallen in the early rounds of all six tournaments that he has played. In fact, the run here is the first since the Australian Open where he has progressed past the second round.

Ad

In better signs, Khachanov was in top form against Nick Kyrgios in his last match. He battled hard to a keenly contested opening set before blanking the Aussie 7-6(3), 6-0. It was only his fifth match win of the season against six losses

Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Dimitrov leads Khachanov 4-1 in their current head-to-head record. It was, however, the Russian who won their last meeting at the Paris Masters last year.

Ad

Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Karen Khachanov Grigor Dimitrov

Ad

*Odds will be updated when available.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Dimitrov has had a slow start to the year. (Source: Getty)

Both Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov possess similarly power-packed games that work well on hard courts. It reflects in their results here, with the former having made a final and the latter a semifinal in the past. Dimitrov does hold the edge in possessing a certain variety in his game as he likes to mix the backhand slice and approach the net every now and then.

Ad

Khachanov will need to be prepared to handle the varying spins and length of shots coming at him. He is a player who can go off-kilter when pushed out of his comfort zone. He did in all fairness hold his own when met a very similar style against Kyrgios in his last match, but the Aussie is still on a comeback trail from a serious injury.

A lot will depend on how the Russian handles his opponent's all-court game. If things get close, one would have to give the edge to Dimitrov, who has a better overall record in Miami (17-13 against his opponent's 9-8) and this season as well.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback