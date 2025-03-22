Match Details
Fixture: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (22) Karen Khachanov
Date: TBD
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV
Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov preview
The third round of the 2025 Miami Open will have two former top-10 players, Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov, lock horns in an exciting encounter. Dimitrov, the 14th seed at this year's tournament, had staged a strong run at the venue 12 months ago. He made the final, beating the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev before losing to Jannik Sinner. This year, he began his campaign with a solid 6-1, 6-4 win over Federico Cina.
The Bulgarian has not had the best of seasons in 2025 so far, winning back-to-back in only two of his five appearances so far to put together a win-loss record of 6-5.
Khachanov, meanwhile, is also looking for his first big result this year. He has fallen in the early rounds of all six tournaments that he has played. In fact, the run here is the first since the Australian Open where he has progressed past the second round.
In better signs, Khachanov was in top form against Nick Kyrgios in his last match. He battled hard to a keenly contested opening set before blanking the Aussie 7-6(3), 6-0. It was only his fifth match win of the season against six losses
Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head
Dimitrov leads Khachanov 4-1 in their current head-to-head record. It was, however, the Russian who won their last meeting at the Paris Masters last year.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov odds
*Odds will be updated when available.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Karen Khachanov prediction
Both Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov possess similarly power-packed games that work well on hard courts. It reflects in their results here, with the former having made a final and the latter a semifinal in the past. Dimitrov does hold the edge in possessing a certain variety in his game as he likes to mix the backhand slice and approach the net every now and then.
Khachanov will need to be prepared to handle the varying spins and length of shots coming at him. He is a player who can go off-kilter when pushed out of his comfort zone. He did in all fairness hold his own when met a very similar style against Kyrgios in his last match, but the Aussie is still on a comeback trail from a serious injury.
A lot will depend on how the Russian handles his opponent's all-court game. If things get close, one would have to give the edge to Dimitrov, who has a better overall record in Miami (17-13 against his opponent's 9-8) and this season as well.
Pick: Dimitrov to win in three sets