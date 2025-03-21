Miami Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Holger Rune vs (PR) Reilly Opelka

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Reilly Opelka preview

Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

11th seed Holger Rune will face Reilly Opelka in the second round of the Miami Open 2025.

Prior to the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Rune had won consecutive matches at only one tournament. He made the fourth round of the Australian Open and struggled to string together back-to-back wins after that. However, his poor run of form came to an end at the season's first Masters 1000 tournament.

Rune tallied two top 10 wins by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev to reach the Indian Wells final. It marked his first appearance in a Masters 1000 final since his runner-up finish at the Italian Open 2023. He was outplayed by Jack Draper in the final, losing to him 6-2, 6-2. He received a bye into the second round of the Miami Open.

Opelka, who's on the comeback trail, was up against compatriot Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the Miami Open. It marked his first appearance at the tournament since 2022.

The two were on even terms for the better part of the opening set, until Opelka bagged three games on the run towards the end to claim the set. The second set went down to the wire but he gained the upper hand in the tie-break to beat Eubanks 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Holger Rune vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Reilly Opelka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -250 +1.5 (-700)

Over 23.5 (-105)

Reilly Opelka +195 -1.5 (+375)

Under 23.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Reilly Opelka prediction

Reilly Opelka at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Opelka had a solid start to the season, reaching the final in Brisbane with a win over Novak Djokovic. However, an injury forced him to throw in the towel just minutes into the final. While he has been relatively healthy since then, he hasn't been able to match the same highs.

Opelka took a step in the right direction with his win over Eubanks in his Miami opener. He didn't drop his serve even once and won 92 percent of his first serve points.

Rune's Indian Wells campaign ended on a heartbreaking note as he was crushed by Draper in the final. Nevertheless, there were plenty of positives as well, such as multiple wins over top 10 players in the same tournament for the first time in two years.

Neither player has a record worth bragging in Miami. Rune has a 2-2 record, while Opelka improved to 3-3 after his win over Eubanks. The young Dane overcame some disappointing results to reach the Indian Wells final. He will be keen to not squander this momentum and will be hungry to get his campaign in Miami underway with a win.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

