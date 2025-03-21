Miami Open 2025: Hubert Hurkacz vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Hubert Hurkacz vs Luciano Darderi

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Hubert Hurkacz vs Luciano Darderi preview

Hurkacz in action at the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

World No. 22 Hubert Hurkacz will take on Luciano Darderi in the second round of the Miami Open.

Hurkacz is among the most consistent players on tour. He's made a decent start to the season by amassing seven wins from 14 matches, including a runner-up finish at the United Cup and a semifinal appearance at the Rotterdam Open. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open but lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

The Pole will enter Miami on the back of a third round loss in Indian Wells. He started his campaign with a solid win against Hugo Gaston but couldn't make his mark against Alex De Minaur. The Australian defeated him in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

Darderi in action at the ATP 500 Rio Open 2025 - Getty

Meanwhile, Luciano Darderi has made an ordinary start to the season by garnering early exits in the Hong Kong Open, ASB Classic, and the Australian Open. He also reached the second round of the Rio Open but lost to Francisco Cerundolo in three sets.

The Italian entered Miami on the back of a first round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign with a much needed win against Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-1. Darderi is making his second appearance in the Miami Open this year.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

The head-to-head between Hurkacz and Darderi is poised at 0-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Luciano Darderi odds

Hubert Hurkacz vs Luciano Darderi prediction

Hubert Hurkacz has had a hot and cold season so far. He entered Indian Wells on the back of a splendid run in Rotterdam but struggled to get past the third round. The Pole will be eager to improve in Miami and make the most of Masters 1000 events on tour.

Darderi, on the other hand, ground out his second win of the season in the first round. He's found it difficult to get going this season but is still among the most talented youngsters on tour. The Italian will need to play out of his skin to stop Hurkacz and continue his run in Miami.

Considering their recent results this year and record on hard courts, Hurkacz will be the clear favorite to come out on top. The Pole should be able to use his experience and make the most of his potent all-around game. It is quite likely that he finds a way past this tricky encounter.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

