Miami Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Alexandra Eala

Date: March 26, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala preview

In Picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)

Second seed and 2022 champion Iga Swiatek will take on tournament sensation Alexandra Eala in the 2025 Miami Open quarterfinals. Swiatek has a 21-5 record this season and has made multiple deep runs at events on the Tour but has yet to win a title. She reached the last four at the Australian Open, losing to Madison Keys despite having a match point.

Swiatek was the defending champion at the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Indian Wells but failed to defend any of those titles. The Pole lost 3-6, 1-6 against Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the Qatar Open and lost 6-7 (1), 6-1, 3-6 against Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Swiatek began her Miami Open campaign with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Caroline Garcia in the second round. She secured an impressive 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over 27th-seeded Elise Mertens in the next round, following that up with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over 22nd-seeded Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.

Before the Miami Open, Alexandra Eala had no wins on the main-draw WTA Tour. She played in the qualifiers at the Australian Open and the Singapore Open, but could not enter the main draw. Her best result was reaching the semifinals of the Canberra Challenger, losing 5-7, 2-6 against Sijia Wei.

Eala began her Miami Open campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Katie Volynets in the first round. The Filipino player then defeated two Major champions - winning 7-6 (2), 7-5 against 26th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko (2017 French Open winner) in the second round and then winning 6-4, 6-2 against fifth-seeded Madison Keys (2025 Australian Open winner) in the third round. Eala received a walkover from Paula Badosa in the fourth round as the Spaniard had injured herself in her previous match.

Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -2500 -1.5 (-475) TBD Alexandra Eala +950 +1.5 (+280) TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Swiatek has won 79 percent of her hardcourt matches in her career, winning 12 titles from 14 finals on the surface. The Pole has an excellent record in Miami, 12 wins and two losses, winning the title in 2022 with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Naomi Osaka in the final.

Eala is about to play her first Tour-level quarterfinal in her career. The young Filipino has reached eight hard-court finals on the ITF Tour, winning five titles on the surface.

Swiatek will be the firm favorite as she is World No. 2 and has a much better record than Eala in these big events.

Pick- Swiatek to win in straight sets

