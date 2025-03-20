Miami Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia preview

Iga Swiatek prepares to hit a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Iga Swiatek will face France's Caroline Garcia in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday (March 21).

Swiatek has endured a tough season on the WTA given her lofty standards, compiling an 18-5 win/loss record for no title victories. Moreover, the Pole's competitive edge over the rest of her peers has seemingly declined this year if her defeats to Jelena Ostapenko at the Qatar Open and Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Masters are anything to go by.

Having received a first-round bye in Miami, the 23-year-old will be hopeful of repeating her 2022 triumph at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Garcia, meanwhile, lost five of her seven tour-level matches before arriving at the Miami Open. The 31-year-old has struggled with her game since undergoing a shoulder surgery that put her out of action in the last six months of 2024.

However, the former World No. 4 looked as good as ever on Wednesday (March 19), as she routed Hungary's Ana Bondar 6-0, 7-6(5) to reach the second round of the Florida event.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Swiatek leads Garcia by a large margin of 5-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Pole has won all of their hardcourt matches, which includes her 6-2, 6-0 drubbing of the Frenchwoman in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters two weeks ago.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Iga Swiatek -300 -1.5 (-550) Over 17.5 (-135) Caroline Garcia +105 +1.5 (+310) Under 17.5 (-110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Caroline Garcia hits a forehand during her 1R match in Miami | Image Source: Getty

Although Swiatek's mental strength during tough matches has taken a dip, she is still one of the most technically astute players on the WTA Tour. The World No. 2's forehand angles are tough to track down for any of her female colleagues. Moreover, her ability to switch shot direction and world-class endurance make her defense unassailable during rallies.

Garcia is also a solid player from the back of the court with an aggressive intent matched by few. The World No. 74's return tactics, in particular, make her dangerous. She likes teeing off on her opponents' serves from well inside the baseline, meaning the second-seeded Pole will have to hit her spots during her service games.

While the Frenchwoman will most likely win more games off Swiatek than she did in their last encounter, the World No. 2 is determined to win her first title since the 2024 French Open and will leave no stone unturned in going deep at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami this week.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

