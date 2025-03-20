Miami Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia
Date: March 21, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+
Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia preview
Second-seeded Iga Swiatek will face France's Caroline Garcia in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday (March 21).
Swiatek has endured a tough season on the WTA given her lofty standards, compiling an 18-5 win/loss record for no title victories. Moreover, the Pole's competitive edge over the rest of her peers has seemingly declined this year if her defeats to Jelena Ostapenko at the Qatar Open and Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Masters are anything to go by.
Having received a first-round bye in Miami, the 23-year-old will be hopeful of repeating her 2022 triumph at the WTA 1000 tournament.
Garcia, meanwhile, lost five of her seven tour-level matches before arriving at the Miami Open. The 31-year-old has struggled with her game since undergoing a shoulder surgery that put her out of action in the last six months of 2024.
However, the former World No. 4 looked as good as ever on Wednesday (March 19), as she routed Hungary's Ana Bondar 6-0, 7-6(5) to reach the second round of the Florida event.
Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head
Swiatek leads Garcia by a large margin of 5-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Pole has won all of their hardcourt matches, which includes her 6-2, 6-0 drubbing of the Frenchwoman in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters two weeks ago.
Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia prediction
Although Swiatek's mental strength during tough matches has taken a dip, she is still one of the most technically astute players on the WTA Tour. The World No. 2's forehand angles are tough to track down for any of her female colleagues. Moreover, her ability to switch shot direction and world-class endurance make her defense unassailable during rallies.
Garcia is also a solid player from the back of the court with an aggressive intent matched by few. The World No. 74's return tactics, in particular, make her dangerous. She likes teeing off on her opponents' serves from well inside the baseline, meaning the second-seeded Pole will have to hit her spots during her service games.
While the Frenchwoman will most likely win more games off Swiatek than she did in their last encounter, the World No. 2 is determined to win her first title since the 2024 French Open and will leave no stone unturned in going deep at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami this week.
Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.