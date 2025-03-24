Miami Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (22) Elina Svitolina

Date: March 25, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina preview

Elina Svitolina looking to reach back-to-back QFs at Sunshine Double | Image Source: Getty

2022 champion Iga Swiatek will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the Miami Open on Tuesday, March 25.

Swiatek has been in scintillating form in Miami this week and will be eager to put her Indian Wells semifinal heartbreak behind her. Having received a first-round bye, the World No. 2 defeated France's Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 in her opener before getting the better of 27th-seeded Elise Mertens 7-6(2), 6-1 on Sunday (March 23) to reach the fourth round of the Florida event.

Svitolina, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open last week. The Ukrainian has carried her rich vein of form into the Miami Open. The 22nd seed blitzed past reigning Dubai champion Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-2 in her opener. Having reached the semifinals of the 2021 edition of the tournament, she overcame 15th-seeded Karolina Muchova 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to book her place in the second week of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Swiatek leads Svitolina 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings. The Pole won their only hardcourt encounter at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Iga Swiatek Elina Svitolina

(Odds will be updated once available)

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Iga Swiatek serves at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Swiatek has been hitting a heavy ball at the 2025 Miami Open, with her forehand having been her biggest weapon thus far. While the 23-year-old is a solid defender from the baseline, her ability to hit short angles and be the aggressor during rallies is understated.

Svitolina is not as aggressive as her younger opponent. The 30-year-old, however, has the basics of the game nailed down to a tee, thanks to her impressive footwork and shot selection. She will have to serve consistently well in her Round-of-16 meeting against Swiatek.

While the former World No. 3 can spring up an upset on the second seed, the latter has looked very determined this week to win her first pro title since the 2024 French Open. In that context, the 23-year-old Pole will likely navigate past the World No. 22's challenge and reach the last eight in Miami.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

