Miami Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Elise Mertens

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens preview

Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will face Elise Mertens in the third round of the Miami Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Swiatek took on former top 10 player Caroline Garcia in the second round of the Miami Open. The Pole was off to a flying start, breaking her opponent's serve twice en route to a 4-0 lead in the first set. She didn't let the good start go to waste, claiming the set soon after that.

Garcia overcame a break deficit at the start of the second set to go 3-1 up, though Swiatek was quick to get back on serve. The former held a set point on the latter's serve at 5-4, which was promptly erased. The World No. 2 made the most of the reprieve, bagging the next couple of games for a 6-2, 7-5 win.

Mertens received a bye into the second round as well, where home favorite Peyton Stearns awaited her. The Belgian broke her rival's serve at the start of the first set, though the American was able to claw her way back to make it 4-4.

However, Mertens snagged another break of serve in the ninth game to go 5-4 up and served out the set in the next game. The second set was a walk in the park for her, dropping only one game in it for a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Swiatek leads Mertens 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Iga Swiatek -800

+1.5 (-3000)

Elise Mertens +500

-1.5 (+775)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a comfortable first set, things got a little dicey for Swiatek against Garcia. However, she was able to right the ship in no time to begin her campaign on a winning note. Aside from a minor blip in the first set, Mertens was never really threatened by Stearns in the previous round.

Swiatek improved her record for the season to 19-5 with her latest win, while Mertens now has a 15-5 record. The latter has reached two finals this year and won the title in Singapore. The Pole, meanwhile, is yet to reach a championship round since winning last year's French Open.

Despite her good results this year, Mertens has a 0-3 record against top 10 players. Her last win against a top 10 player came at the French Open 2023 and she's currently on a 10-match losing streak against them.

Swiatek is yet to lose before the quarterfinals of a tournament this year. Given her consistency and her rival's struggles against elite players, this match leans heavily in the Pole's favor.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

