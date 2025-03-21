Miami Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik
Date: March 22, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik preview
Jack Draper, who won the Indian Wells title last week, will open his campaign in Miami against Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik in the second round on Saturday, 22 March.
Draper is enjoying a great run this season, with a 13-2 win-loss record, he has lost only one completed match this season (the Qatar Open final against Andrey Rublev). The 23-year-old defeated Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz, and Holger Rune in his last four matches at the BNP Paribas Open, dropping only one set (against Alcaraz) en route to his title run.
Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik has a 9-6 win-loss record in 2025 and defeated 36-year-old Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the Miami Open. Mensik started the season with QF appearances at the Brisbane International and ASB Classic in Auckland, but he has not done so well since then. The World No. 54 lost in the second round in Indian Wells before participating in the Phoenix Challenger, where he lost to Damir Dzumhur in the semifinal.
Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head
Jack Draper and Jakub Draper have never met on the ATP Tour before. Their only previous meeting was in a Challenger event in 2023, which Draper won 6-4, 6-2.
Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik odds
(Odds source: BetMGM)
Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik prediction
Jack Draper won only two matches in his previous three appearances in Miami. He lost to Nicolas Jarry in a thrilling second-round match in Miami last year, but a lot has changed since then.
Draper started this year as World No. 15 and reached his career-high ranking, No. 7 this week, and has a great chance to climb to fifth, as he is sixth in the live ATP rankings and only 90 points behind Novak Djokovic.
Jakub Mensik has a 9-5 win-loss record at Masters 1000 events and his opening round win against Roberto Bautista Agut was his first win in Miami. Currently 50th in the live ATP rankings, a win against Draper could take him close to his career-high ranking, No. 45. The teenager reached the quarterfinals at the Shanghai Masters in 2024, but other than that he has not impressed much at the Masters 1000 events.
Draper is going to be a clear favorite to win this match, considering his current form and Mensik's recent results.
Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets