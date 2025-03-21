Miami Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik preview

Jack Draper of Great Britain holds his winners trophy after his straight sets victory against Holger Rune of Denmark during the Men's Singles Final of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper, who won the Indian Wells title last week, will open his campaign in Miami against Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik in the second round on Saturday, 22 March.

Draper is enjoying a great run this season, with a 13-2 win-loss record, he has lost only one completed match this season (the Qatar Open final against Andrey Rublev). The 23-year-old defeated Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz, and Holger Rune in his last four matches at the BNP Paribas Open, dropping only one set (against Alcaraz) en route to his title run.

Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik has a 9-6 win-loss record in 2025 and defeated 36-year-old Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the Miami Open. Mensik started the season with QF appearances at the Brisbane International and ASB Classic in Auckland, but he has not done so well since then. The World No. 54 lost in the second round in Indian Wells before participating in the Phoenix Challenger, where he lost to Damir Dzumhur in the semifinal.

Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic returns a shot against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during Day 3 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

Jack Draper and Jakub Draper have never met on the ATP Tour before. Their only previous meeting was in a Challenger event in 2023, which Draper won 6-4, 6-2.

Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Jack Draper -350 TBD TBD Jakub Mensik +260 TBD TBD

(Odds source: BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Jack Draper won only two matches in his previous three appearances in Miami. He lost to Nicolas Jarry in a thrilling second-round match in Miami last year, but a lot has changed since then.

Draper started this year as World No. 15 and reached his career-high ranking, No. 7 this week, and has a great chance to climb to fifth, as he is sixth in the live ATP rankings and only 90 points behind Novak Djokovic.

Jakub Mensik has a 9-5 win-loss record at Masters 1000 events and his opening round win against Roberto Bautista Agut was his first win in Miami. Currently 50th in the live ATP rankings, a win against Draper could take him close to his career-high ranking, No. 45. The teenager reached the quarterfinals at the Shanghai Masters in 2024, but other than that he has not impressed much at the Masters 1000 events.

Draper is going to be a clear favorite to win this match, considering his current form and Mensik's recent results.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets

