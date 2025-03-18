Miami Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Jenson Brooksby vs Roman Safiullin

Date: March 19, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard court

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jenson Brooksby vs Roman Safiullin preview

Jenson Brooksby of the United States of America celebrates during Round 1 of the 2025 Australian Open- Source: Getty

USA's Jenson Brooksby will face Roman Safiullin in the first round of the Men's singles at the Miami Open on Wednesday, March 19. The winner of this match will face the 25th seed Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

Trending

Brooksby earned his first ATP tour-level win since 2023, earlier this month in Indian Wells. He returned to the tour after two years due to a suspension because of anti-doping violation, and lost in the first round of the Australian Open against Taylor Fritz and against Tommy Paul in the first round of the Dallas Open.

24-year-old Brooksby defeated Benjamin Bonzi 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and then knocked out the 17th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. He lost to the eventual champion Jack Draper 6-4, 7-5 in the third round.

On the other hand, World No. 71 Roman Safiullin has a 1-6 win-loss record in the main draw matches on the ATP Tour this season. He lost in the first round of first five ATP tour events in 2025, before finally winning a match against Reilly Opelka 7-5, 6-4 in Indian Wells.

27-year-old Safiullin was ranked No. 60 at the start of this year but now his ranking is going down and it would be important for him to maintain his ranking so that he won't have to play the qualifying round for the ATP 1000 events on clay court.

Roman Safiullin plays a forehand against Reilly Opelka of the United States in their first round match during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells - Source: Getty

Jenson Brooksby vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

It will be the first meeting between Brooksby and Safiullin.

Jenson Brooksby vs Roman Safiullin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jenson Brooksby TBD TBD TBD Roman Safiullin TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jenson Brooksby vs Roman Safiullin prediction

Brooksby has some pleasant memories in Miami, as he reached the fourth round at the event in 2022. He defeated the 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round and then 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round, before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

Brooksby has a 12-9 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events and he would be favorite to win this match against Safiullin, after earning two wins in Indian Wells. He would also have the crowd's support.

Roman Safiullin lost to World No. 261 Colton Smith in the second round of the Phoenix Challenger last week, which shows that he would have to turn things around to improve his form.

Safiullin has a 15-15 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events and 1-2 win-loss record in Miami. He has won just two matches at his last eight ATP Tour events.

Pick: Jenson Brooksby to win in three sets.

