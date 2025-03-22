Miami Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (32) Anna Kalinskaya

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates defeating Magda Linette of Poland in the second round on Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 4 Pegula will face Ukraine's Anna Kalinskaya in the women's singles third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, 23 March. The winner of this match faces the winner of Anna Blinkova and Marta Kostyuk.

Ad

Trending

31-year-old Pegula defeated Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-4 in the first round and has a 16-5 win-loss record in 2025. She suffered some disappointing losses against lower-ranked players at the WTA 1000 events.

Pegula won the ATX Open in Austin last month but did not face any Top 50 players at the event. Last week, she suffered a loss against World No. 23 Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Ad

26-year-old Kalinskaya ended her four-match losing streak in her second-round match at the Miami Open when she defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-1, 6-3. She could not win any match at the Qatar Open, Dubai Open and Indian Wells.

Kalinskaya has a 4-6 win-loss record in 2025. Her previous three wins this season came at the Singapore Open, where she retired from her semifinal match after losing the first set.

Anna Kalinskaya serves against Moyuka Uchijima of Japan during Day 4 of the Miami Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Pegula leads Kalinskaya 2-0 in their head-to-head record. The American won her first meeting in the Washington Open semifinal in 2019 and defeated the Ukrainian again in the 2024 Berlin Open final.

Ad

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula TBD TBD TBD Anna Kalinskaya TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Jessica Pegula has a 13-5 win-loss record in the main draw matches of the Miami Open. She has not lost before the Round of 16 stage at the event since 2019, when she made her debut.

Pegula has an 81-36 record at the WTA 1000 events. She has not reached the final of any WTA 1000 event since losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Cincinnati Open in August 2024.

Ad

On the other hand, World No. 33 Anna Kalinskaya has a 7-2 win-loss record in Miami. Last year, she gave a walkover to Maria Sakkari in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Kalinskaya has never won any WTA title in her career. She reached her first WTA final at the Dubai Open last year but lost to Jasmine Paolini in the final. Her last WTA final was against Pegula in Berlin last year.

Ad

Pegula will be a clear favorite considering the recent form, past performances in Miami and the WTA 1000 events.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback