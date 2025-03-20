Miami Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera preview

Pegula in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula will take on Bernarda Pera in the second round of the Miami Open.

Pegula is a steady player on the women's tour. She's made a solid start to the season so far by amassing 15 wins from 20 matches, including a title-winning run in Austin and a runner-up finish in Adelaide. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open but lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets.

The American will enter Miami on the back of a fourth-round exit in Indian Wells. She outfoxed the likes of Magda Linette and Wang Xin Yu en route to the last 16, but couldn't make her mark against Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian defeated her in a gripping contest 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Pera in action at the Hong Kong Tennis Open - Source: Getty

Bernarda Pera, meanwhile, has made a modest start to the season so far. She's chalked up a quarterfinal run in the ASB Classic and a first-round exit in the Australian Open. Despite a valiant effort against Tatjana Maria, the German outmuscled her in Melbourne 7-6(3), 6-4.

Pera entered Miami after a disappointing first-round exit in Indian Wells. She secured a place in the main draw via the qualifiers and then brushed aside Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round. Pera defeated the Australian in one hour and 14 minutes 6-3, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Pera 2-0. She defeated her most recently in the 2024 Adelaide International.

Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera odds

Jessica Pegula vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Pegula in action at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula has already captured a title this year. She would have wished to make a deep run in Indian Wells but ran out of gas against Svitolina in the fourth round. The American has a formidable all-around game with flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Pera, on the other hand, made an optimistic start to the season in Auckland but has yet to register a strong result since then. She has been clinical in Miami so far and will be eager to continue her run against Pegula. The 30-year-old likes to play a defensive brand of tennis and is known for her composed demeanor on the court.

A tricky contest will be on the cards in the second round. Pera will be high on confidence after her recent results in Miami but Pegula will still be a heavy favorite to come out on top. The fourth seed has a first-class win percentage on hard courts and should be able to begin with a win.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.

