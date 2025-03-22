Miami Open 2025: Karolina Muchova vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Karolina Muchova vs (22) Elina Svitolina

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Karolina Muchova vs Elina Svitolina preview

In Picture: Karolina Muchova (Getty)

15th-seeded Karolin Muchova will face off against 22nd-seeded Elina Svitolina in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open. Muchova, a former World No. 8, has won 12 of the 18 matches she has played this year, reaching three semifinals in the season. She began the year with a semifinal run at the Linz Open, losing 0-6, 4-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Muchova later reached a semifinal at the WTA 1000 level at the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing 4-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6 against Clara Tauson. In the first half of the Sunshine Double, the Czech player reached the fourth round at Indian Wells, where she was blown 1-6, 1-6 away by Iga Swiatek. Muchova received a bye in the first round and opened her campaign with a win against Victoria Azarenka as the Belarusian retired from the match after losing 6-0 in the first set.

Elina Svitolina began the year with a bang, as she reached the quarterfinal of the Australian Open, losing 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against eventual champion Mirra Andreeva. The Ukrainian had a form dip after that as she lost three of her next five matches with early-round exits at the Linz Open, Qatar Open, and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Svitolina got her rhythm back at Indian Wells, as she reached the second quarterfinal of the season, losing 5-7, 3-6 against Mirra Andreeva. The 22nd seed at the Miami Open got an opening-round bye and started her campaign with an impressive 6-1, 6-2 win over an in-form Belinda Bencic.

Karolina Muchova vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Svitolina has a 2-0 lead over Muchova in the head-to-head with the Ukrainian player winning the last encounter 7-5, 6-4 at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Karolina Muchova vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova -140 TBD TBD Elina Svitolina +110 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Karolina Muchova vs Elina Svitolina prediction

In her previous match against Azarenka, Muchova won 69 per cent of her service points and 63 per cent of her return points. However, the stats can be misleading, as Azarenka was not fully fit and retired after the first set.

Svitolina won 63 per cent and 52 per cent of her service and return points respectively in her previous match against Bencic. The 22nd seed was very aggressive on her opponent's second serve, winning 82 per cent of the second-serve return points.

For Muchova to win the match, she has to get more first serves in, as Svitolina will be ready to attack the second serve. For Svitolina, the key will be keeping the points short, as her Czech opponent's superior physicality gives her the advantage in longer rallies. The Ukrainian will be the favorite because of her positive head-to-head against Muchova.

Pick- Svitolina to win in three sets

