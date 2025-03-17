Miami Open 2025: Katie Boulter vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Boulter vs Peyton Stearns

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Katie Boulter vs Peyton Stearns preview

Boulter celebrates a point in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 35 Katie Boulter will take on Peyton Stearns in the first round of the Miami Open.

Boulter has made a modest start to the season by amassing four wins from seven matches, including a quarterfinal appearance in the United Cup. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Veronika Kudermetova in three sets.

The Brit will enter Miami on the back of a third-round exit in Indian Wells. She started her campaign by cruising past Irina Camelia Begu but couldn't make her mark against Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh outfoxed Boulter in one hour and 16 minutes, 6-0, 7-5.

Stearns celebrates a point in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns, meanwhile, has already had a busy season so far. She's chalked up five wins from 13 matches, including a third-round appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships. After hard-fought wins over Ons Jabeur and Zheng Qinwen, she was eliminated by Mirra Andreeva in Dubai.

Stearns will enter Miami on the back of a disappointing first-round exit in Indian Wells. Despite a valiant effort against Magda Linette, the Pole defeated her in a close three-set bout, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Stearns will make her second appearance in Miami this week.

Katie Boulter vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

Stearns leads the head-to-head against Boulter 2-0. She defeated the Brit most recently at the 2023 US Open.

Katie Boulter vs Peyton Stearns odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter Peyton Stearns

Odds will be updated when available.

Katie Boulter vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Boulter celebrates a point in the 2025 Australian Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Katie Boulter is one of the most talented players on tour. She has captured three titles in the last two years and will be determined to add more to her locker. The Brit has a solid all-around game but needs to improve her approach against higher-ranked opponents.

Stearns, on the contrary, has been praiseworthy this season. Apart from high-quality wins over Zheng Qinwen and Ons Jabeur, she also performed well against Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro this year. The American has a versatile all-around game and great speed on the court.

The Miami crowd can expect a close match between the two players. Boulter is a slight favorite to win, but Stearns has the advantage of playing at home. Given their performance on hard courts and ability to handle pressure, Stearns may just have the edge in the first round.

Pick: Stearns to win in three sets.

