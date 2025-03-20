Miami Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Quentin Halys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Lorenzo Musetti vs Quentin Halys

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Quentin Halys preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

15th seed Lorenzo Musetti will lock horns with Quentin Halys in the second round of the Miami Open 2025.

Following a quarterfinal finish at the Hong Kong Open, Musetti reached the third round of the Australian Open. He put up a good fight against Ben Shelton but eventually lost to him in four sets. He then advanced to the last eight at the Argentina Open as well.

However, an injury forced Musetti to withdraw from the tournament. He returned to action at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. He beat Roman Safiullin 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 to reach the third round, where Arthur Fils awaited him. He was off to a good start after claiming the first set but he failed to sustain the momentum, losing the match 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. He received a bye into the second round of the Miami Open.

Halys commenced his run in Miami against Thiago Seyboth Wild. He took control of the proceedings from the get go and didn't relinquish the reins until the end. The Frenchman broke his opponent's serve once in each set to register a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Quentin Halys head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Quentin Halys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti

-150 +1.5 (-375)

Over 22.5 (-135)

Quentin Halys +115 -1.5 (+240)

Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Quentin Halys prediction

Quentin Halys at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Halys put up a strong performance to begin his Miami Open campaign with a routine win over Seyboth Wild. He faced a solitary break point throughout the match, which he erased with ease. He also won 83 percent of points on the back of his first serve and rained down 13 aces to boot.

Both Musetti and Halys count a fourth-round showing at the Miami Open to be their best result. The former achieved the feat last year, while the latter did the same in 2023.

Halys has a 2-13 career record against top 20 players. He recently scored his second win against one when he beat Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Musetti has won at least one match in every tournament he has participated in this season. He still doesn't appear to be at this best following his recent injury scare. However, with Halys' lopsided record against top players, the Italian has a good shot to kick off his time in Miami on a winning note.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in three sets.

