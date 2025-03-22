Match Details

Fixture: (5) Madison Keys vs (WC) Alexandra Eala

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Madison Keys vs Alexandra Eala preview

Madison Keys of the United States celebrates defeating Elina Avanesyan of Armenia in the second round on Day 4 of the Miami Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Madison Keys will face the wildcard from the Philippines, Alexandra Eala, in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, March 23. The winner of this match plays the winner of 10th seed Paula Badosa and 20th seed Clara Tauson next.

Keys has a 19-2 win-loss record in 2025 and defeated Armenia's Elina Avanesyan 6-3, 6-3 in the second round. Keys, the 2025 Australian Open winner, had a winning streak of 16 matches, which was ended by Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Alexandra Eala made history in the second round, knocking out the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(2), 7-5 to become the first player from the Philippines to beat a Top 30 player.

Eala defeated USA's Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round, which means she has reached the third round without dropping a set. She is in 127th place in the live WTA Rankings, which will be her new career-high ranking.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during day two of the Miami open - Source: Getty

Madison Keys vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

Madison Keys and Alexandra Eala have never faced each other in the past.

Madison Keys vs Alexandra Eala odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys TBD TBD TBD Alexandra Eala TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated when available)

Madison Keys vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Madison Keys does not have an impressive record in Miami, as she has reached the fourth round in Miami only twice in her previous 13 main draw appearances. But this is a perfect opportunity for the 30-year-old to improve on her record.

Keys has not won any WTA 1000 title since winning the Cincinnati Open in 2019, her maiden WTA 1000 title. She would be eager to end that drought, especially after winning her first Grand Slam title this January.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Eala has reached the third round of a WTA 1000 event for the first time, as her previous best performance was reaching the second round of the Madrid Open in 2024. The 19-year-old's impressive performance drew praise from Rafael Nadal as well.

While the American is in great form and is the heavy favorite to go through, Eala would be looking to make the most of this learning opportunity and try to take a set from the WTA veteran.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets

