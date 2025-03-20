Miami Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Elina Avanesyan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Madison Keys vs Elina Avanesyan

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: Tennis Channel (USA) | TSN (Canada) | Sky Sports (UK)

Madison Keys vs Elina Avanesyan preview

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Two - Source: Getty

World No. 5 Madison Keys will face Armenia's Elina Avanesyan in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday, March 21.

Ad

Trending

Avanesyan's Miami campaign began with a tough test against Russian Erika Andreeva in the first round as she was pushed to three sets. However, she prevailed 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-4 in the end. Keys, on the other hand, received a bye in the opening round, having entered the main draw as seed No. 5.

Prior to the WTA 1000 event in Miami, Avanesyan participated in eight tournaments, with her best showings being the semifinal finishes at the Hobart International and the Merida Open.

Ad

The American has been in the form of her life since the turn of the year as she began with a quarterfinal finish at the ASB Classic and followed it up with title-winning runs at the Adelaide International and, most significantly, at the Australian Open. Following her Grand Slam triumph, she next played in Indian Wells and reached the semifinals before being thrashed by Aryna Sabalenka.

Madison Keys vs Elina Avanesyan head-to-head

Keys and Avanesyan haven't yet locked horns on the WTA Tour, thus, their head-to-head tally stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Ad

Madison Keys vs Elina Avanesyan odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Total Games Madison Keys -525 -1.5 (-175)

Over 20.5 (-110) Elina Avanesyan +350 +1.5 (+120) Under 20.5 (-135)

Ad

All Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Madison Keys vs Elina Avanesyan prediction

BNP Paribas Open - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Avanesyan is currently on a 10-8 record for the season and hasn't defeated a Top 10 player so far while Keys has 18 wins in 20 matches in 2025 and recently improved her career-high ranking to World No. 5.

Ad

Also, Keys will step on the court with a fresher pair of legs since Avanesyan has already survived a tough battle against Erika Andreeva in the opening round of the Miami Open. Thus, the American has a better chance of qualifying for the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback