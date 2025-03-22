Miami Open 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Marta Kostyuk vs Anna Blinkova

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Marta Kostyuk vs Anna Blinkova preview

Kostyuk in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 29 Marta Kostyuk will take on Anna Blinkova in the third round of the Miami Open.

Trending

Kostyuk is constantly improving her game on the main tour. She has made an optimistic start to the season by amassing nine wins from 16 matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Qatar Open. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Paula Badosa in three sets.

The Ukrainian entered Miami on the back of a fourth-round finish in Indian Wells. She started her campaign with a resilient 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Kimberly Birrel. Kostyuk is making her fourth appearance in Miami this year.

Blinkova plays a forehand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Anna Blinkova, meanwhile, is among the tricky contenders on the main tour. She has made a promising start to the season, winning 10 of her 17 matches, including quarterfinal runs in Linz and Austin. She also reached the second round of the Australian Open but lost to Magdalena Frech in three sets.

The Russian entered Miami after a disappointing first-round exit in Indian Wells. She started her campaign with a confident win over Kamilla Rakhimova and then overpowered Diana Shnaider in the second round. Blinkova defeated the 13th seed Shnaider in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(0).

Marta Kostyuk vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Marta Kostyuk vs Anna Blinkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marta Kostyuk Anna Blinkova

Odds will be updated when available.

Marta Kostyuk vs Anna Blinkova prediction

Kostyuk celebrates a point on tour - Source: Getty

Critics will have high expectations from Marta Kostyuk after her promising results on tour last year. The Ukrainian came close to winning titles in San Diego and Stuttgart but couldn't make her mark in the finals. She likes to function from the baseline and moves effortlessly on the court.

Blinkova, meanwhile, has been the surprise package in Miami so far. The Russian struggled for form before entering the event but is now one win away from making the last 16. She will be determined to continue her run after humbling the 13th seed Shnaider on Friday, March 21.

Blinkova has a knack for turning up against the best players on tour. Getting past Kostyuk will be a tough ask in the third round but considering the Ukrainian's shaky form, she could have a decent chance in this bout. The Russian is likely to dig deep and grind out a tough win against Kostyuk.

Pick: Blinkova to win in three sets.

