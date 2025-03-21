Miami Open 2025: Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Gaston preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Gaston

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Gaston preview

Berrettini plays a backhand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 30 Matteo Berrettini will take on Hugo Gaston in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday.

Berrettini has made a decent start to the season, amassing six wins from 12 matches, including quarterfinal runs in the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open where he lost to Holger Rune in four sets.

The Italian will enter Miami on the back of a brief stint at Indian Wells. He started his campaign by cruising past Christopher Oconnell in the second round but couldn't make his mark against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third. The Greek outfoxed him 6-3, 6-3.

Gaston in action at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Hugo Gaston has picked up three wins from eight matches so far on the main tour. He entered the main draw in Indian Wells via the qualifiers and edged past Luciano Darderi in the first round. Despite a valiant effort against Hubert Hurkacz in the second, the Pole eliminated him 7-5, 6-3.

The Frenchman earned a main draw berth in Miami via the lucky loser system. He started his campaign by moving past Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. Gaston was handed the victory midway through the second set as Nishioka was forced to retire due to injury.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Gaston head-to-head

Berrettini leads the head-to-head against Gaston 1-0. He defeated the Frenchman most recently at the 2024 Generali Open in Kitzbuhel.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Gaston odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Gaston prediction

Berrettini reacts after a point in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini chalked up some promising results before the American hardcourt swing but struggled to find his rhythm in Indian Wells. He had no answer to Tsitsipas' brilliance last fortnight and needs to strategize better in the Miami Open. The Italian is a proven winner and possesses the skill to challenge the best players on tour.

Hugo Gaston, on the contrary, made the most of his lucky entry in Miami by defeating Nishioka in the first round. Despite the injury to his opposite number, Gaston looked in complete control of the match in the first round. Things will get tougher for the Frenchman against Berrettini but he could present a stern challenge in the upcoming bout.

This is Berrettini's fourth time playing in Miami, but he has yet to win a match at the Masters 1000 event. His poor record could give Gaston more confidence for the second round, but with the Italian's recent form, he will still be expected to win.

Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.

