Miami Open 2025: Matteo Berrettini vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (29) Matteo Berrettini vs Zizou Bergs

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Matteo Berrettini vs Zizou Bergs preview

Berrettini at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

29th seed Matteo Berrettini will take on Zizou Bersgs in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open. While the former received a bye into the second round due to his seeding and kicked off his campaign with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Hugo Gaston, the latter defeated Nuno Borges in straight sets in the opening round and followed it up with a massive 7-5, 6-4 win against Andrey Rublev.

Ad

Trending

Berrettini has been a victim of injury struggles over the years, which has hampered his consistency at the top of the game. After a poor start to the season, where he faced early exits at the Brisbane International, Australian Open, and Rotterdam Open, the Italian found a much-needed quarterfinal run at the Qatar Open, defeating Novak Djokovic and Tallon Griekspoor en route.

He followed it up with another impressive quarterfinal run at the Dubai Tennis Championships Gael Monfils and Christopher O'Connell. His run was ended by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who would defeat the Italian again in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bergs has been enjoying a breakthrough season reaching his maiden ATP Tour final at the ASB Classic to kick off his year. After an opening-round exit at the Australian Open, he bounced with a semifinal run at the Open 13 following which he suffered three consecutive second-round exits at the Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, and the Indian Wells Masters

Matteo Berrettini vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

Berrettini and Bergs will play each other for the first time in their careers.

Ad

Matteo Berrettini vs Zizou Bergs odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Berrettini -225 Zizou Bergs +175

Ad

Odds sourced from BETMGM (Remaining will be released when available)

Matteo Berrettini vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Bergs at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Bergs has been exhibiting huge confidence in his game since the season started and the quality of his tennis and only been increasing. On the other, Berrettini has been having a hard time converting and keeping consistency at the top of the game.

Ad

Both players are currently serving huge at the moment with Berrettini hitting 10 aces and Bergs hitting eight aces in their last match. The Italian scored 38 out of 92 points on his receive while the Belgian 32 out of 79. The statistics may almost be neck-and-neck at the moment, however, the confidence factor may very well become a crucial aspect of this match.

While the Italian is trying to make his way back into the top level of the game, the Belgian, who defeated Andrey Rublev, will be high on adrenaline and should end up causing another upset to continue his dream run.

Pick: Zizou Bergs to win three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback