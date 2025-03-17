Miami Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Marie Bouzkova preview head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

McCartney Kessler vs Marie Bouzkova preview

McCartney Kessler of the United States will play against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic in the first round of the Miami Open on Tuesday, March 18.

Ad

Trending

Kessler lost in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open to a very formidable opponent in Aryna Sabalenka. Prior to that, she reached the final of the ATX Open. Prior to that, she lost in the first round of each of the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Qatar Open. Thus, she has had a pretty ordinary year so far.

Bouzkova, meanwhile, lost in the first round of each of the Adelaide International, Australian Open, and BNP Paribas Open. Prior to that, she had reached the quarterfinals of Brisbane International, where she lost to Sabalenka. The 26-year-old Czech is having a pretty mundane year as well.

Ad

McCartney Kessler vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

The two players have clashed only once so far at the WTA level. Bouzkova won that match and thus leads their head-to-head 1-0.

McCartney Kessler vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games McCartney Kessler TBD TBD TBD Marie Bouzkova TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

McCartney Kessler vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

As mentioned already, both the players are having a pretty ordinary year. Hence, their match-up might not interest too many tennis lovers. However, it might be a clash between two players of almost equal strength and hence, might turn out to be an interesting one.

Bouzkova has the slightly more powerful serve of the two players and will try to make the best use of it in the match. She might dominate the shorter rallies, but should they become longer, Kessler might enjoy that.

Ad

Kessler is a year younger than her Czech opponent and might enjoy playing in her home conditions a bit more. She should enjoy playing in Miami, where the maximum temperature might hover around 25 degrees centigrade.

The home conditions and support make Kessler the slight favorite in Tuesday's match. However, Bouzkova's powerful game could turn the tables easily. It remains to be seen whether the Czech can disappoint the home fans by ousting the American in Miami.

Pick: Kessler to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback