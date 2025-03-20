Miami Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Mirra Andreeva vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Mirra Andreeva at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, 11th seed Mirra Andreeva will face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Miami Open 2025.

Andreeva commenced her season in Brisbane, where she made the semifinals in singles and won the doubles title. She was bundled out of the Australian Open in the fourth round by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, though she reached the semifinals in doubles.

The Middle East swing started on a sour note for Andreeva as she lost to Rebecca Sramkova in the second round. She staged a quick turnaround and won her first WTA 1000 title the following week in Dubai, beating the likes of Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek along the way.

Andreeva continued her winning ways at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She scored wins over Swiatek and Rybakina once again to book her spot in the final, where Sabalenka awaited her. She rallied from a set down to beat her older rival 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and claimed her second WTA 1000 title on the trot.

While Andreeva received a bye in Miami, Kudermetova was up against Wang Xinyu in the first round. The Russian broke her opponent's serve twice in the opening set to take it. She then came out on top in the second set tie-break to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Mirra Andreeva vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Mirra Andreeva vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva





Veronika Kudermetova







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Mirra Andreeva vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreeva's purple patch has been a treat to witness. She has captured a couple of WTA 1000 titles over the past month and attained a new career high ranking of No. 6 earlier this week. She has beaten some of the best players in the world during this period. She's also on an 11-match winning streak.

Kudermetova played a solid match to beat Wang in the first round. She didn't lose her serve even once. It marked her ninth main draw win of the season. However, her run is likely to end in the next round given Andreeva's current form.

Kudermetova also hasn't won a match against a top 10 player since October 2023 and has lost her last six matches against them. Given her recent track record against quality opponents, coupled with Andreeva's unbeaten run, the teenager will be expected to extend her winning streak.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.

