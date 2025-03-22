Miami Open 2025: Ons Jabeur vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Ons Jabeur vs (6) Jasmine Paolini

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Ons Jabeur vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Ons Jabeur in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

31st seed Ons Jabeur will face sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round of the Miami Open on March 22. Whoever wins, will face either Naomi Osaka or Hailey Baptiste in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event.

Jabeur has shown signs of a resurgence following a poor run of form during a chunk of the 2024 season. The Tunisian reached a few quarterfinals, including one at the Qatar Open. She received a bye to the second round of the Miami Open by virtue of her seeding and here, she faced Katerina Siniakova.

Jabeur took the lead in the match after clinching the first set 6-4. The second was tightly-contested and Siniakova showed a lot of resistance but Jabeur was not to be denied. She eventually registered a 6-4, 7-6(7) win to reach the third round of the Miami Open.

Jasmine Paolini has won nine out of 14 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Italian's performances so far has not been as impressive as they were in 2024 but her ranking has not been affected much.

Paolini received a bye to the second round of the Miami Open and here, she faced Rebecca Sramkova. The Italian found herself 0-3 down in the first set but bounced back to win it 6-4. She was on the receiving end of the second set's first break but once again, showed good resistance, triumphing 6-4, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Jabeur currently leads 2-1 in the head-to-head between the two, winning their last match 7-6(8), 6-4, which came in the Round of 16 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last year.

Ons Jabeur vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -165 -1.5 (+130) Over 21.5 (-125) Jasmine Paolini +130 +1.5 (-190) Under 21.5 (-115)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

While Paolini is ranked 25 places higher than Jabeur, the latter looks in decent form at present and is more than capable of giving the Italian a run for her money.

The World No. 6 is the only player who is in the Top 10 of both the singles and doubles rankings and has a pretty balanced playing style bordered around aggression. Her speed and court coverage will also come in very handy.

Jabeur also loves to play aggressively and never shies away from her shots. Her drop shots and slices will be very handy in disrupting the pace of rallies, which could be key in baffling Paolini, who loves to play from the baseline.

We could be in for a pretty exciting fixture featuring two highly dynamic players and given Jabeur's form gradually getting better, it won't be a surprise if she comes out on top.

Pick: Jabeur to win in three sets.

