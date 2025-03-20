Miami Open 2025: Paula Badosa vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

MATCH DETAILS
Fixture: Paula Badosa v Victoria Mboko
Date: March 21, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Paula Badosa vs Victoria Mboko preview
Paula Badosa is the tournament's tenth seed and faces Victoria Mboko in the second round. Badosa has had a decent start to the year, having reached the semifinals of the Australian Open.
She performed well at the Dubai Tennis Championships, taking Elena Rybakina to three sets before going out in the Round of 16. The Spaniard then beat Jaqueline Cristian in the opening round in Merida for the loss of only three games, before losing to Daria Saville in the quarterfinal. The Spaniard was then forced to withdraw at Indian Wells with a back injury.
18-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko is ranked No. 546 in the world so is taking a huge step up in class against the World's No. 11 ranked player. Mboko reached two Grand Slam junior finals in 2022, so she has pedigree. She's also won 22 successive matches on the ITF tour in 2025, pocketing four singles titles in Martinique, Guadeloupe, the USA, and England.
Paula Badosa vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head
Paul Badosa and Victoria Mboko have never played on the WTA tour - so the current head-to-head is 0-0.
Paula Badosa vs Victoria Mboko odds
Paula Badosa vs Victoria Mboko prediction
Badosa is the far higher-ranked player at No. 11. The 27-year-old Spaniard has much greater recent experience playing against much better opposition, but Mboko is a relative newcomer and has a big future at 18. Badosa has reached two quarterfinals in Majors as well as this year's Australian Open quarterfinal.
Mboko defeated Camilla Osorio in three sets to set up the match with Badosa, while the Spaniard is playing her first match after a back injury. If Badosa is anything short of her best, Mboko has the talent to exploit the situation, but the World No. 11 will prevail if she's fully fit.
Pick: Badosa to win in two sets.