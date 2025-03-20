Miami Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs (27) Elise Mertens

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Peyton Stearns vs Elise Mertens preview

Stearns at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Peyton Stearns will face 27th seed Elise Mertens in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open.

Stearns has had a difficult season so far, struggling to stitch wins together and making deep runs. She kicked off her year at the Brisbane International where she was knocked out in the second round. She then faced opening-round exits at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open, following which she made back-to-back second-round exits at the Winners Open and the Qatar Open.

The American then enjoyed the best run of her season by reaching the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was ousted by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva, and then faced two successive opening round exits at the ATX Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

However, she kicked off her Miami Open campaign with an impressive 6-4, 6-2 win against Katie Boulter. Meanwhile, her next opponent Elise Mertens received a bye into the second round as a result of her seeding.

Mertens has been enjoying a successful year, which she kicked off with a run to the final at the Hobart International. She then suffered an early exit at the Australian Open to Jessica Pegula but bounced back by winning the Singapore Tennis Open.

Though she then suffered three consecutive early exits at the WTA 1000 in Qatar, Dubai, and Indian Wells, it is worth noting that she is defeated by players inside the Top 10 of the WTA rankings, like Madison Keys, more often than not.

Peyton Stearns vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between the two women, with Mertens winning their sole match in straight sets at the Qatar Open last year.

Peyton Stearns vs Elise Mertens odds

Peyton Stearns vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens - Source: Getty

Mertens has been on the tour for over a decade and though she may be an expert in doubles, winning 21 titles, her prowess in singles is nothing to scoff at, winning nine titles. The Belgian may struggle against players ranked higher than her but doesn't usually face the same problems when facing players, who are trying to break into the top of the game.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Stearns has shown that she possesses immense potential in her game, garnering wins over the likes of Ons Jabeur and Zheng Qinwen. However, a big element missing from the rising star's game is her consistency, which is a huge bane against a player like Mertens, who is skilled at playing longer rallies.

Coupled with her polished return game, Mertens should be able to overcome the threat of the young American in a thrilling match.

Pick: Elise Mertens to win in three sets.

