Miami Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Reilly Opelka vs (WC) Christopher Eubanks

Date: March 20, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Reilly Opelka in action at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Reilly Opelka will face Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the Miami Open on March 20. The winner of the match will play 11th seed Holger Rune in the second round of the Masters 1000 event.

Opelka has won eight out of 13 matches so far in 2025, most notably reaching the final of the Brisbane International while also making it to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open. Before the Miami Open, the American competed at a Challenger event in Phoenix following his first-round exit in Indian Wells.

Here, Opelka came back from a set down to beat Arthur Rinderknech in the first round before suffering a straight-set defeat to Hugo Gaston in the second round.

Eubanks has had a disappointing start so far to the 2025 season, winning just one main-draw match at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier. The 28-year-old too last competed at a Challenger event in Phoenix after failing to qualify for the main draw of the Indian Wells Masters.

Here, Eubanks faced Roman Safiullin and suffered a 6-7(2), 1-6 defeat in the opening round. The World No. 104 received a wildcard for the main draw of the Miami Open. This will be his fiifth appeerance at the Masters 1000 event.

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

Opelka currently leads 3-0 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last encounter came in the first round of the Delray Beach Open earlier this year, with the 27-year-old winning6-3, 7-6(7).

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilyl Opelka -210 -2.5 (-110) Over 23.5 (-115) Christopher Eubanks +160 +2.5 (-135) Under 23.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Reilly Opelka vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Eubanks is ranked ten places higher than Opelka but the latter holds a significant edge entering the match by virtue of his superior head-to-head record and current form.

Opelka is one of the best servers on the ATP Tour and amassed 41 aces during his last tournament in Phoenix. He also won 91 out of 124 points on his first serve during the competition. Opelka's serve has been a crucial weapon for him and he will look to get as many aces as he can. The American's solid groundstrokes and net game will also come in pretty handy.

Eubanks won 26 out of 41 points on his first serve during his last match, serving fives aces while producing four double faults. The 28-year-old's serve may not be as good as Opelka's but it is still pretty effective and he will look to get as many free points as possible. He will look to attack from the start but cannot afford too many unforced errors.

Given the quality of serves in both players, there is a fair chance of us seeing a few tiebreaks. However, given current form, Opelka has a very good chance of coming out on top and reaching the second round in Miami.

Pick: Opelka to win in straight sets.

