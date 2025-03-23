Miami Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs (20) Tomas Machac

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac preview

Reilly Opelka will look to continue his giant-slaying run at home when he takes on Tomas Machac in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open.

The American is playing in his first full season after a long injury-laden period in his career. He already boasts of wins over Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune in 2025, reached a final (Brisbane International), and has put together a steady 10-5 win-loss record.

Here in Miami, Opelka has struck form, coming through against Christopher Eubanks and the recent Indian Wells finalist Rune.

Opelka is playing a full season for the first time since 2021. (Source: Getty)

Machac, meanwhile, is also enjoying a quick start to 2025, with a title in Acapulco where he beat the likes of Jakub Mensik, Learner Tien, and Brandon Nakashima en route to victory The performance also saw him rise to a career-high ranking of No. 20.

His progress got derailed slightly after he was forced to retire from his Indian Wells opener, but he has returned to form in Miami with a three-set win over Matteo Arnaldi.

Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Machac leads Opela 1-0 in their current head-to-head record, having beaten him in a five-set epic at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Reilly Opelka Tomas Machac

*Odds will be updated when available.

Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac prediction

Machac recently won the Mexican Open title, (Source: Getty)

Reilly Opelka has a game built around his big serve, capable of dealing a lot of damage on the hardcourts. He has already accumulated 33 aces in his two matches and will look to continue playing in the same vein.

The problem for him, however, will be the rallies. Playing against someone like Tomas Machac, who is very solid from the backcourt and does not give away too many free points, is not the American's forte.

While a decent mover for someone his height, he is unlikely to win too many long exchanges against his nimble-footed opponent.

Besides, Machac has worked to turn his serve into a bit of a weapon too. He fired 16 aces (less than half of Opelka's mammoth 40) in their Australian Open showdown. More importantly, however, he was broken only once during the entire match.

That particular figure does not bode well for Opelka, who despite his strong run so far, may find himself lacking against an in-form player.

Prediction: Machac to win in two tight sets

