Miami Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Eliot Spizzirri preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (24) Sebastian Korda vs Eliot Spizzirri
Date: TBD
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV
Sebastian Korda vs Eliot Spizzirri preview
The second round of the 2025 Miami Open will have Sebastian Korda and Eliot Spizzirri in an exciting encounter.
Korda, the 24th seed at this year’s tournament, is looking to overcome a lull that has seen him go without winning back-to-back matches since the beginning of the season. Wins over the likes of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina saw him make the Adelaide final, the only standout result that he has had so far.
The American’s promising start, however, was derailed due to early exits at the Australian Open and other events. He has come to a 3-4 win-loss record.
Spizzirri, meanwhile, finds himself in the middle of a transition from a college career to the main Tour. He failed to qualify for the Indian Wells main round but was given a direct entry into Miami, where he posted his first win at this level.
The American has been in good touch of late, having lifted a Challenger-level title to get his win-loss record up to 1-0.
Sebastian Korda vs Eliot Spizzirri head-to-head
Korda and Spizzirri have never crossed paths on the Tour before so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Sebastian Korda vs Eliot Spizzirri odds
Odds will be updated when available. All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Sebastian Korda vs Eliot Spizzirri prediction
Given the huge gulf in world rankings and the level of big-stage experience, Sebastian Korda will enter the contest as a firm favorite to win. He, however, will need to wary of a dogged Eliot Spizzirri.
The Miami Open debutant does not have an obvious big weapon in his game but he can deal a lot of damage from the baseline. Like most Americans, he enjoys playing on hardcourts and the opening win would have given him some much-needed confidence heading into a big match like this.
Korda will likely step out looking to take on the role of the aggressor. The American plays a unique brand of all-court tennis while also boasting a big serve that wins him a fair few easy points.
There will be some adjustment period for Korda, who has not yet played a match in Miami. Spizzirri will need to use that to push his opponent onto the backfoot by being aggressive himself. If he is unable to do that, he risks being blown away by Korda’s firepower.
Prediction: Korda to win in two tight sets