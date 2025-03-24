Miami Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (24) Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils
Date: March 24, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,500
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils preview
World No. 25 Sebastian Korda will take on Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the Miami Open.
Korda is one of the most versatile players on the main tour. He's made a good start to the season by garnering five wins from nine matches, including a runner-up finish in the Adelaide International. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open but lost to Aleksandar Vukic in five sets.
The American started his campaign in Miami by breezing past Eliot Spizzirri in the second round. He then overpowered Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third 7-6(4), 6-3. Korda won 75% of his first serve points against Tsitsipas and converted four out of six break points.
Gael Monfils, meanwhile, has been one of the busiest players on tour this year. After a title-winning run in Auckland, he reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. Despite a spirited performance against Ben Shelton, the American outfoxed him in a thrilling encounter.
The Frenchman entered Miami on the back of a third-round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign by cruising past Fabian Marozsan and Jiri Lehecka in the first two rounds and then overpowered Jaume Munar in the third. Monfils defeated the Spaniard Munar in three sets 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(1).
Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils head-to-head
Monfils leads the head-to-head against Korda 1-0. He defeated the American most recently in the BNP Paribas Open this year.
Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils prediction
Sebastian Korda captured his second title in the Citi Open last year. Despite reaching eight finals on tour so far, he's only claimed two titles in his career. He will be eager to find his killer instinct and make the most of his technical ability on the court.
Monfils, meanwhile, has lived up to his reputation and produced some brilliant tennis this year. He's conquered higher-ranked opponents such as Taylor Fritz, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Jiri Lehecka so far and is close to winning his second title in 2025. The Frenchman has a potent all-around game and fantastic athleticism on the court.
An engrossing match will be on the cards in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Korda has the awareness to come up with an effective strategy against Monfils, but the veteran seems to be finding a solution for everything thrown at him so far. In what promises to be a close encounter, Monfils' form suggests that he has a better chance to come out on top.
Pick: Gael Monfils to win in three sets.