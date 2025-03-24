Miami Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (24) Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils preview

Korda plays a forehand in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

World No. 25 Sebastian Korda will take on Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Ad

Trending

Korda is one of the most versatile players on the main tour. He's made a good start to the season by garnering five wins from nine matches, including a runner-up finish in the Adelaide International. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open but lost to Aleksandar Vukic in five sets.

The American started his campaign in Miami by breezing past Eliot Spizzirri in the second round. He then overpowered Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third 7-6(4), 6-3. Korda won 75% of his first serve points against Tsitsipas and converted four out of six break points.

Ad

Monfils in action at the Open-Source: Getty

Gael Monfils, meanwhile, has been one of the busiest players on tour this year. After a title-winning run in Auckland, he reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. Despite a spirited performance against Ben Shelton, the American outfoxed him in a thrilling encounter.

Ad

The Frenchman entered Miami on the back of a third-round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign by cruising past Fabian Marozsan and Jiri Lehecka in the first two rounds and then overpowered Jaume Munar in the third. Monfils defeated the Spaniard Munar in three sets 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(1).

Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Monfils leads the head-to-head against Korda 1-0. He defeated the American most recently in the BNP Paribas Open this year.

Ad

Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Gael Monfils

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils prediction

Korda plays a slice backhand in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda captured his second title in the Citi Open last year. Despite reaching eight finals on tour so far, he's only claimed two titles in his career. He will be eager to find his killer instinct and make the most of his technical ability on the court.

Ad

Monfils, meanwhile, has lived up to his reputation and produced some brilliant tennis this year. He's conquered higher-ranked opponents such as Taylor Fritz, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Jiri Lehecka so far and is close to winning his second title in 2025. The Frenchman has a potent all-around game and fantastic athleticism on the court.

An engrossing match will be on the cards in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Korda has the awareness to come up with an effective strategy against Monfils, but the veteran seems to be finding a solution for everything thrown at him so far. In what promises to be a close encounter, Monfils' form suggests that he has a better chance to come out on top.

Pick: Gael Monfils to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback