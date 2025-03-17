Miami Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Petra Kvitova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs (WC) Petra Kvitova

Date: March 18, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Sofia Kenin vs Petra Kvitova preview

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic poses with the trophy after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final on Day 14 of the Miami Open- Source: Getty

2023 Miami Open champion Petra Kvitova will face the 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round of the 2025 Miami Open on Tuesday, March 18.

Kvitova is going to play her third event after making her comeback from maternity leave. The Czech played the ATX Open in Austin, where she lost 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 to Jodie Burrage in the opening round. Following this, Kvitova faced Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, losing 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

She will be making her first appearance in Miami since winning the title here in 2023 and will be looking to clinch her first victory this season following her 17-month hiatus from tour.

Meanwhile, World No. 46 Sofia Kenin has a 9-7 win-loss record in the main draw matches this season. The American lost a closely fought three-setter to the 12th seed Daria Kasatkina in Indian Wells, as she took the first set 6-3 before losing the next two 5-7, 4-6.

Kenin has reached the quarterfinals of two events this year, first at the Hobart International in January and then at the Dubai Open last month, where she defeated higher-ranked Donna Vekic, Marta Kostyuk, and Jasmine Paolini, before losing to Elena Rybakina.

Sofia Kenin of the United States competes in her round of 16 match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin vs Petra Kvitova head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Sofia Kenin 2-1 in their head-to-head record, with Kenin winning their last meeting in the semifinal of the 2020 French Open.

Sofia Kenin vs Petra Kvitova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Sofia Kenin -220 TBD TBD Petra Kvitova +170 TBD TBD

(Source BetMGM)

Sofia Kenin vs Petra Kvitova prediction

Petra Kvitova has a 23-12 win-loss record at the Miami Open and has not lost the first round in Miami since 2009. Apart from winning the title in 2023, she also reached the quarterfinals in Miami thrice (2014, 2019, and 2022).

Kvitova has an 181-98 win-loss record at the WTA 1000 events and has won 31 WTA titles in her career, including nine WTA 1000 titles.

Sofia Kenin has a 5-5 win-loss record in Miami and has never reached the fourth round of the event. Last year, she was beaten in the first round by Katie Volynets.

The American has reached two Grand Slam finals in her career but she is yet to reach a final of a WTA 1000 event. Last year, she won only three matches in nine WTA 1000 events, but this year the American has managed six victories in three WTA events already.

Sofia Kenin will be the favorite to win this match considering their current form. With Kvitova playing only her third event since becoming a mother, stamina could be a deciding factor that could tip the match in the American's favor.

Pick : Sofia Kenin to win in three sets

