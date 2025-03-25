Miami Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Adam Walton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (LL) Adam Walton

Date: March 25, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Adam Walton preview

Taylor Fritz at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Third seed Taylor Fritz will face lucky loser Adam Walton in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either tenth seed Alex de Minaur or 29th seed Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

Fritz has won 12 out of 17 matches so far in 2025, most notably helping Team USA to victory at the United Cup. The 27-year-old entered the Miami open after reaching the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Here, he received a walkover to the second round and faced Lorenzo Sonego.

Fritz beat the Italian 7-6(2), 6-3 to set up a highly-anticipated third-round clash with 27th seed Denis Shapovalov. The American produced a fine performance to register another straight-set win (7-5, 6-3) and book his place in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Walton has won just three out of nine matches so far in the 2025 season, with most of them coming at the ongoing Masters 1000 event. The Aussie entered the Miami Open qualifiers after an opening-round exit at a Challenger event in event.

Walton beat Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-4 before losing 3-6, 4-6 to Tristan Schoolkate. However, he managed to reach the main draw after Hubert Hurkacz's withdrawal and received a walkover to the second round. Here, the Aussie beat Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-4 to set up a third-round match with Coleman Wong.

Walton showed tremendous resistance to beat the Hong Kong player 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4 and book his place in the fourth round of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

Taylor Fritz vs Adam Walton head-to-head

The two will lock horns for the very first time.

Taylor Fritz vs Adam Walton odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -1400 -1.5 (-350) Over 20.5 (-110) Adam Walton +700 +1.5 (+225) Under 20.5 (-130)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Adam Walton prediction

Fritz's experience and quality makes him the heavy favorite to win but Walton will be in good spirits after reaching the fourth round of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

The American has fared very well on his first serve so far in Miami, winning 83.1% of his points (64 out of 77) on it and serving 18 aces. He also produced 39 winners compared to 29 unforced errors. Fritz's attacking game, strong serve and solid forehand will come in handy, not to forget his effective ability to produce winners.

Walton has won 82 out of 110 (74.5%) of points so far on his first serve during the Miami Open, producing 25 aces. The Aussie also hit 61 winners, which is slightly hgher than his unforced error count of 50. Walton will rely heavily on his service games and will look to fetch as many free points as he can. He will no doubt have to produce something extraordinary in order to stand a chance against Fritz.

Walton has done well to come this far in Miami but Fritz's superior quality along with the crowd support should see him get the win and reach the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event for the second time in his career.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

