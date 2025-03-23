Miami Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (27) Denis Shapovalov

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Taylor Fritz of the United States returns a shot against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the second round of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Third seed Taylor Fritz will face Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the Miami Open in Monday, 24 March. The winner of this match plays the winner of Adam Walton and Coleman Wong.

World No. 4 Taylor Fritz has a 11-5 win-loss record so far in 2025 and last week, he suffered a round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells against the eventual champion Jack Draper.

27-year-old Fritz defeated Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(2), 6-3 in the second round in Miami to book his place in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

On the other hand, 25-year-old Shapovalov has a 12-5 win-loss record in 2025 and he edged Argentina's Thiago Tirante 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3) in the second round of the Miami Open.

Shapovalov lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last week. He had won the Dallas Open title last month by beating Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud.

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov leads Taylor Fritz 6-4 in their head-to-head record. The Canadian won their last meeting in Dallas but Fritz won against Shapovalov when they met in Miami in 2023.

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Taylor Fritz -210 TBD TBD Denis Shapovalov +160 TBD TBD

(Odds source: BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Taylor Fritz has a 10-8 win-loss record in Miami. His best result was reaching the quarterfinals of the event in 2023, when he defeated Holger Rune in the fourth round, before he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

The American No. 1 has a 77-53 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events and he has not won a Masters 1000 title since beating Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Denis Shapovalov's best result in Miami was reaching the semifinals in 2019, but since then he has failed to go beyond the third round in his previous three appearances at the event.

The former world No. 10 has a 60-47 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events. His best result at a Masters 1000 event was reaching the final of the Paris Masters in 2019.

It could be a close match, but Taylor Fritz will be favorite to win, considering the recent form and the past performances at the Masters 1000 events.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets

