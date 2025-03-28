Miami Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik

Date: March 28, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik preview

Fritz looking to win first Masters title since Indian Wells three years ago | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Taylor Fritz will face the Czech surprise package, Jakub Mensik, for a place in the 2025 Miami Masters final on Friday (March 28).

After guiding Team USA to their second United Cup title in January, Fritz slowed down considerably as he dropped four of his next 10 matches leading up to the 1000-level event in Miami. However, the American has made plenty of amends this fortnight.

The World No. 4 didn't drop a single set en route to the quarterfinals, defeating quality opponents like Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Sonego. He then needed seven match points to get past 29th-seeded Matteo Berrettini 7-5, 6-7(7), 7-5 in two hours and 46 minutes to reach the semifinals of the Miami Open for the first time in his career.

Mensik, meanwhile, had compiled a mediocre 8-6 win/loss record before his last four runs in Miami. The World No. 64 defeated reigning Indian Wells champion Jack Draper and the in-form 17th seed Arthur Fils to achieve his young career's best result at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

Fritz defeated Mensik in their lone encounter at the 2023 US Open, so their head-to-head record is 1-0 in the 27-year-old's favor.

Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jakub Mensik +195 -1.5 (+375) Over 22.5 (-165) Taylor Fritz -250 +1.5 (-700) Under 22.5 (+115)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Jakub Mensik celebrates after reaching Miami Open SFs | Image Source: Getty

Fritz has been hitting a heavy, deep ball on the fast hardcourts of Hard Rock Stadium. The conditions clearly suit the fourth seed's game, making him a favorite for the men's singles title this year. He has also been hitting the spots on his serve accurately, which means his 19-year-old opponent will have to come out guns blazing on return.

Mensik is the second-highest-ranked teenager on the ATP Tour, and for good reason. At 6-foot-4, the Czech hits big groundstrokes from both wings and possesses a dangerous first serve as well. That said, his movement can be a lot better and will be likely exploited by the World No. 4, who has improved his rally tolerance over the years.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

