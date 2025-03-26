Miami Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (29) Matteo Berrettini

Date: March 27, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Taylor Fritz at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Taylor Fritz will take on former top-10 player Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2025.

Fritz commenced his campaign in Miami with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Lorenzo Sonego. He then beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-3 to set up a fourth-round showdown against lucky loser Adam Walton. The American was locked in right from the get-go, and a single break of serve in each of the two sets helped him score a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Berrettini scored a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback win over Hugo Gaston and followed it up with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Zizou Bergs. He was up against 10th seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the last eight.

Berrettini took control of the first set right off the bat, racing to a 3-0 lead. He was cruising smoothly until it was time to serve for the set. He faced a couple of break points while closing out the set but fended them off to capture the opener.

The Italian inched closer to victory with an early break of serve at the start of the second set. However, de Minaur clawed his way back into the match and even held three set points on his opponent's serve at 5-4.

Berrettini saved them all and broke de Minaur's serve in the very next game to go 6-5 up. The former was thrice a point away from victory, but the latter saved three match points to force a tie-break. The Italian saved another three points in the tie-break to win the match 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Fritz leads Berrettini 4-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the US Open 2024 in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz







Matteo Berrettini







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Berrettini survived a late charge from de Minaur to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal since his runner-up finish at the Madrid Open 2021. Fritz, meanwhile, has been in solid form in Miami, reaching the last eight without losing a set and dropping his serve only once across his three matches here.

Fritz will be confident of continuing his quest for a title in Miami, given his perfect winning record against Berrettini. He rallied from a set down to beat the Italian in their very first match at the Davis Cup Finals in 2019. He hasn't lost a set in this rivalry since then.

Berrettini didn't even generate a single break point opportunity during their most recent meeting at last year's US Open. Fritz does everything that the Italian does but better. Given their history, he should be able to extend his winning streak in this match-up.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

