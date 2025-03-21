Miami Open 2025: Ugo Humbert vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Ugo Humbert vs Joao Fonseca

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Ugo Humbert vs Joao Fonseca preview

18-year-old Fonseca poses with his first ATP Tour title in Buenos Aires | Image Source: Getty

19th-seeded Ugo Humbert will face Brazilian teen prodigy Joao Fonseca in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Saturday (March 22).

Humbert has put together respectable results this season if his 11-4 win/loss record and title run at Marseille is anything to go by. The Frenchman reached the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, losing to eventual finalist Holger Rune in three tough sets.

Fonseca, meanwhile, rose to prominence at this year's Australian Open with his first-round upset of World No. 9 Andrey Rublev. The 18-year-old has since picked up titles at the Argentina Open and the Phoenix Challenger, which helped him reach a new career-high ranking of 60th, earlier this week.

Playing at his first hardcourt ATP Masters 1000 tournament, the Brazilian gave a good account of himself as he overcame local favorite Learner Tien 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 25 minutes.

Ugo Humbert vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

Humbert leads Fonseca 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Frenchman beat his younger opponent 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the 2025 Davis Cup Finals qualifiers.

Ugo Humbert vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Joao Fonseca +105 -1.5 (+220) Over 23.5 (-110) Ugo Humbert -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 23.5 (-135)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Ugo Humbert vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Ugo Humbert serves at Indian Wells Masters | Image Source: Getty

Humbert has one of the most accurate quick-strike playing styles on the ATP Tour. While the 26-year-old has a knack for going big on his groundstrokes, he is able to keep the unforced errors relatively low. He is also explosive off the ground and an adept mover, making him dangerous on his day.

Fonseca is just as aggressive as the World No. 20, with his forehand being his biggest weapon. The Brazilian is well-balanced on both wings and has shown immense mental strength at the bare age of 18.

That said, the teen phenom might not be ready for the challenges of going deep at a big tournament yet. The World No. 60's lack of experience makes Humbert the favorite for this match.

Pick: Humbert to win in straight sets.

