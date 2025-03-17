Miami Open 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Victoria Azarenka at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka will take on Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Miami Open 2025.

Azarenka started the season with a third-round showing in Brisbane. After performing quite well at the Australian Open for the past few years, she was stunned by Lucia Bronzetti in the first round this time. Her fortunes didn't improve at the Qatar Open either as she fell at the first hurdle yet again.

Azarenka snapped her losing skid with a comeback win over Kalinina in her Dubai opener. She then lost handily to Iga Swiatek in the next round. She began her campaign at Indian Wells with a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over qualifier Clervie Ngounoue before losing to Zheng Qinwen in the second round.

Kalinina's semifinal finish in Brisbane didn't translate to a deep run at the Australian Open, where she crashed out in the first round. After another first-round exit from the Linz Open, she bounced back with a quarterfinal showing at the Transylvania Open.

Kalinina didn't win a match at either of the two WTA 1000 events in the Middle East. She got back on track with a win over Leolia Jeanjean in the first round of the Merida Open but lost to Daria Saville in the second round. Her most recent tournament was the BNP Paribas Open and she lost to Bronzetti in the first round.

Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

Azarenka leads Kalinina 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent meeting at last month's Dubai Tennis Championships in three sets.

Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka







Anhelina Kalinina







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Anhelina Kalinina at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Azarenka has struggled to get going this season with a dismal 3-5 record thus far. Kalinina had a promising start to the year but has now lost five of her last six matches, and has a 7-8 record for the season.

Azarenka is a three-time Miami Open champion with a 43-12 record at the venue. She was a semifinalist here a year ago, while Kalinina made the fourth round last year and has a 5-3 record here.

The two crossed paths a month ago in Dubai, with Azarenka staging an escape act to one-up Kalinina. She was down 6-2, 5-2 but turned the tables on her opponent to score a 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

Azarenka has won at least one match in each of her main draw appearances in Miami. The same can't be said for Kalinina, who exited the 2023 edition without a win to her name. Given her track record in Miami as well as against her opponent, the former World No. 1 will be expected to come out on top in this contest.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets.

