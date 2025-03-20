Miami Open 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs (15) Karolina Muchova

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada

Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova preview

Victoria Azarenka in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will take on 15th seed Karolina Muchova in the second round of the Miami Open. Whoever out of the two wins, will take on either 22nd seed Elina Svitolina or Belinda Bencic in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Ad

Trending

Azarenka has not had the best of starts to the 2025 season, as she has won just four out of nine matches so far. The Belarusian entered the Miami Open after a second-round exit in Indian Wells and faced Anhelina Kalinina in the first round. She produced an impressive performance to win 6-3, 6-1 and book her place in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Karolina Muchova's start to 2025 has been a decent one, as she has won 12 out of 18 matches so far, most notably reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Czech also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Ad

Muchova will compete at the Miami Open for just the fourth time in her career and for the very first time, she received a bye to the second round due to her seeding.

Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is tied at 1-1, with their last match coming in Indian Wells back in 2023. Muchova won this 7-6(1), 6-3 to progress to the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Ad

Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka +190 +3.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-135) Karolina Muchova -250 -3.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-110)

Ad

Al l odds sourced from oddschecker.

Victoria Azarenka vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Muchova's better run of form makes her the favorite to win the match but Azarenka should not be written off because of her experience. The Belarusian did well on her first serve in her last match, winning 21 out of 28 points 75%), with five aces to her name. She was also decent on her returns, winning 24 out of 41 points (58.5%).

Ad

Azarenka plays aggressively but she is also an effective counterpuncher, something that will come in handy while dealing with Muchova's intensity. The Czech's first-serve numbers were far from impressive in Indian Wells, as she won just 61.05% of points on it (58 out of 95). She managed to serve nine aces from her three fixtures and will be eager to fetch as many free points as she can against Azarenka.

Muchova has a lot of variety in her shots and if we combine this with her aggression, we get a very fluent style of tennis that is a true crowd pleaser. Azarenka will have to muster all her experience and produce something out of the ordinary in order to come out on top.

Ad

However, given the way Muchova goes about her game, particlarly when she is on song, there is a strong chance of her winning the match and reaching the thir round of the Miami Open.

Pick: Muchova to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback