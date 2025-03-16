Miami Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The 41st edition of the Miami Open will commence on March 18 and we are bound for some exciting tennis in the women's events. Danielle Collins is the defending champion from 2024 but she is bound to face a tough title defense given the quality of players.

The likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are always among the top title contenders and Mirra Andreeva is also someone who can be called a favorite given her recent triumph in Indian Wells. The likes of Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Zheng Qinwen will also be expected to make it deep in Miami.

What is the Miami Open?

The Miami Open is a hardcourt event which is the second half of the Sunshine Double. The inaugural edition of the women's event took place in 1985 and Martina Navratilova won it after beating her rival Chris Evert in the final.

Serena Williams is the most successful player in the history of the tournament, with eight titles to her name. Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka are among the other big names in tennis who have triumphed at the Miami Open.

Venue

The Miami Gardens is the venue for this year's edition of the WTA 1000 event.

Draw and Players

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka in action at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at Miami Open 2025 and will be eager to win the tournament after facing heartbreak in the Indian Wells final. The Belarusian will face either Viktoriya Tomova or Caty McNally in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

2022 champion Iga Swiatek is seeded second and she will lock horns with either Caroline Garcia or a qualifier in Miami. Third seed Coco Gauff is another player who will have a lot of expectations entering the WTA 1000 event and she will take on either Petra Kvitova or Sofia Kenin, while fourth seed Jessica Pegula will lock horns with either Ajla Tomljanovic or a qualifier.

Madison Keys, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Emma Navarro, Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa are among the top 10 seeds at the Miami Open.

Schedule

The main draw of Miami Open 2025 will commence on March 18 and the women's singles final is scheduled to take place on March 29, a day before the women's doubles final.

Prize Money Breadown

Here is a full prize money breakdown for the women's singles event at Miami Open 2025:

StagePrize MoneyRanking Points
Champion$1,124,3801000
Runner-up$597,890650
Semifinals$332,160390
Quarterfinals$189,075215
Round of 16$103,225120
Round of 32$60,40065
Round of 64$35,26035
First Round$23,76010
Where to Watch

Fans in the following countries can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Canada: TSN, DAZN, TVA (French)

UK: Sky Sports

India: Tennis Channel

