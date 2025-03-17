Miami Open 2025 women's singles draw: Biggest winner and loser ft. Coco Gauff

The Miami Open 2025 will get underway from Tuesday, March 18. The season's fourth WTA 1000 tournament, and the last one of the early hardcourt season, promises to be an exciting affair. Teen phenom Mirra Andreeva is the player to beat here, having won the last two WTA 1000 tournaments.

Andreeva rallied from a set down to topple World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the BNP Paribas Open. She became the first player under the age of 18 years to win the title there since Serena Williams in 1999. At this point the draw doesn't seem to matter as the teenager is ready to mow down whoever is in her path.

However, two other prominent names have received wildly contrasting draws which could affect their run here. On that note, here's a look at the biggest winner and loser of the Miami Open women's singles draw:

Biggest winner: Third seed Coco Gauff given enough time to rediscover her best at the Miami Open

Coco Gauff is the third seed at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff hasn't advanced to the quarterfinals of a tournament since her last eight finish at the Australian Open, and has a 2-3 record since then. She recently made the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Gauff has never been past the fourth round of the Miami Open and has a 6-5 record at the venue. Among the top players competing in the second leg of the "Sunshine Double", she has received the easiest draw. After a first-round bye, she could face either Petra Kvitova in the second round, who's yet to win a match this year, or Sofia Kenin, who she beat in Melbourne earlier this year.

The American could bump into the out-of-form Maria Sakkari in the third round, who she recently beat in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. As per the seedings, she's expected to meet either Beatriz Haddad Maia or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.

However, Haddad Maia is on a five-match losing streak and Alexandrova has lost her last three matches, so one can't be too certain that they'll make the fourth round in their current state. Potential quarterfinal opponents include the likes of Daria Kasatkina, Liumdila Samsonova, Jasmine Paolini, or Ons Jabeur, all of whom have been quite streaky.

If Gauff manages to step up her game, then a semifinal finish at the Miami Open is certainly possible. She could face either Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina in the last four, followed by a showdown for the title against either Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys or Mirra Andreeva.

Biggest loser: Iga Swiatek's nemeses are lined up in order for her at the Miami Open

Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek won the Miami Open 2022 during her incredible 37-match winning streak that year. She couldn't defend her title the following year due to an injury, and lost in the fourth round last year. She has an 18-5 record this year, and has advanced to the semifinals in four of her five tournaments, including at the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek hasn't reached a final since her triumph at last year's French Open. The pressure is mounting on her, and if she intends to make the final here for the second time, then she is going to have to do the same the hard way. Given her form this year, she should be able to make the last eight here. It's a distinct possibility given her opponents until the fourth round.

With Caroline Garcia and Elise Mertens being her possible first two opponents, Swiatek will be expected to beat them both. Dayana Yastremska or Karolina Muchova could be her fourth round opponents, and she has already beaten both of them twice this year. It gets really tricky for her after that. Awaiting her in the quarterfinals could be one of Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, or Clara Tauson.

Keys saved a match point against Swiatek during their semifinal showdown at the Australian Open. Ostapenko beat her at the Qatar Open semifinals, and improved to 5-0 against the Pole. The two are likely to cross paths in the third round, followed by a date with another in-form player, Tauson.

If one of them makes the last eight, then they have the potential to put Swiatek in a spot of bother. Andreeva, who's the woman of the hour, is expected to be her semifinal opponent. The teenager has ousted the former World No. 1 from her last two tournaments, and based on her current form, could do so yet again. Sabalenka, Gauff, or Rybakina could await her in the final, and that match could go either way.

Honorable mention: Naomi Osaka has a few easy rounds at the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open 2022. (Photo: Getty)

Osaka finished as the runner-up to Swiatek at the Miami Open 2022. After a promising start to this season, the four-time Major champion has gotten a little off-track due to an injury. She retired from her third-round match at the Australian Open and returned to action nearly two months later at the BNP Paribas Open.

It wasn't a victorious comeback as Osaka lost to Camila Osorio in the first round. She's in the same section as Coco Gauff in the Miami Open draw and could meet her younger rival in the quarterfinals. She will begin her campaign against a qualifier, and could meet players such as Kasatkina, Samsonova, Jabeur, or Paolini along the way.

They've all blown hot and cold this season, so Osaka has a decent shot at reaching the fourth round at the very least. Soft draws don't come by that often, so she will be keen to capitalize on this opportunity.

