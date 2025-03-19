Miami Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Zheng Qinwen vs Lauren Davis

Date: March 21, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Zheng Qinwen vs Lauren Davis preview

Zheng in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Ninth seed Zheng Qiwen will take on Lauren Davis in the second round of the Miami Open.

Zheng made a huge statement on tour last year with her Olympic gold and runner-up performances at the Australian Open and WTA Finals. She has made a slow start to the 2025 season so far, having amassed just four wins from eight matches so far. After a poor outing at the Melbourne Major, Zheng reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells.

The Chinese started her campaign at the WTA 1000 event by cruising past Lulu Sun and Marta Kostyuk in the first few rounds. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek in the last eight, the Pole outclassed her 6-3, 6-3.

Davis in action at the Cincinnati Open 2024 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Lauren Davis, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit in the last few years. She has garnered first-round exits in the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open last year. Anna Kaliskaya of Russia outfoxed her in New York 6-2, 6-2.

The American will enter Miami on the back of a short stint in Indian Wells. Despite a spirited performance against Elina Avanesyan, the Armenian defeated her in the first round 6-4, 6-2. Davis is making her eighth appearance in the Miami Open this year.

Zheng Qinwen vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Zheng Qinwen vs Lauren Davis odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen Lauren Davis

Odds will be updated when available.

Zheng Qinwen vs Lauren Davis prediction

Zheng Qinwen tosses a ball to serve in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Zheng Qinwen is yet to find her range this year. She put up a promising performance in Indian Wells and will be eager to follow up with a strong result in Miami. The Chinese No. 1 has a resilient all-around game with potent groundstrokes off both wings.

Lauren Davis, on the contrary, has struggled to make a significant impact on tour. Her best result in the last five years has been a title-winning run in the Hobart International. The American has a steady all-around game but lacks the firepower against formidable opponents on tour.

No marks for guessing that Zheng will be a clear favorite to come out on top. She is one of the dark horses in Miami this year and has the ability to make a deep run. She shouldn't have too many problems dealing with her opposite number in the second round.

Pick: Zheng to win in straight sets.

