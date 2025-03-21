Miami Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Zheng Qinwen vs (Q) Taylor Townsend

Date: March 22, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Zheng Qinwen vs Taylor Townsend preview

In Picture: Zheng Qinwen (Getty)

The third round at the 2025 Miami Open will see Zheng Qinwen take on Taylor Townsend. The Chinese player has not been in great form this year so far as she has failed to replicate last year's success. She lost in the second round of the Australian Open, losing 6-7(3), 3-6 to Laura Siegemund 6-7. She made early exits at the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Dubai as well.

The World No. 9 got back to form at Indian Wells as she beat Victoria Azarenka, Lulu Sun, and Marta Kostyyuk to reach the quarterfinals before losing 3-6, 3-6 to second seed Iga Swiatek. At the Miami Open, the ninth seed got a bye in the first round and began her campaign with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Lauren Davis.

Even though succeeding in doubles with Katerina Siniakova in 2025, Taylor Townsend had no singles main-draw wins before the Miami Open. At Indian Wells, she won her first qualifying match but lost in the final round.

Taylor Townsend won her first qualifying match at the Miami Open against Carson Branstine 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5. She won her next qualifying match against Sonayy Kartal 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 to enter the main draw. Here, Townsend beat Ann Li 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round before defeating 19th-seeded Yulia Putintseva 7-6(2), 1-6, 6-1 to book her place in the third round.

Zheng Qinwen vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the main Tour. However, they faced off in the qualifying of the 2019 Miami Open, which Townsend won 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen vs Taylor Townsend odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen -500 -1.5 (-175) TBD Taylor Townsend +340 +1.5 (+120) TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Zheng Qinwen vs Taylor Townsend prediction

Zheng has a 65 percent win record on hard courts. The Chinese player has reached seven finals on the surface, winning two titles. Her last hard-court title was the Pan Pacific Open last year, where she defeated Sofia Kenin 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final.

Townsend has not reached any singles final in her career so far. The American is known for her exploits on the doubles court, where she has nine titles, including two Grand Slams. Zheng will be the clear favorite as she is the better singles player and one of the top seeds.

Pick- Zheng to win in straight sets

