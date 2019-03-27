×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Miami Open: Bautista Agut eliminates Djokovic

IANS
NEWS
News
9   //    27 Mar 2019, 12:26 IST
IANS Image
MELBOURNE, Jan. 22, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Roberto Bautista Agut serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 22, 2019. Stefanos Tsitsipas won 3-1. (Xinhua/Hu Jingchen/IANS)

Miami, March 27 (IANS) Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, ranked 25th in the world, became the surprise of the ninth day at the Miami Open Masters 1000, overcoming the world number one Serbian Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-5 and 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, 31, who was looking to get his seventh title in the Masters 1000's most important tournament of the season in the US, saw Bautista Agut, who this year had already beaten him in Doha, overcome a setback in the first set on Tuesday night, in just 35 minutes, to then lead the greatest comeback so far in the tournament.

Bautista Agut, took two hours and 30 minutes on the new court at the Hard Rock Stadium, with a break of 40 minutes due to rain, to achieve his third victory, second in a row, in the 10 duels he has played with Djokovic (7-3), reports Efe news.

The Spaniard, 30, will play in the quarter-final against US' John Isner, seventh seed, and current defending champion of the tournament, who won 7-6 (5) and 7-6 (3) against the nineteenth seeded England's Kyle Edmun.

In the first set against Djokovic, Bautista Agut began with very poor tennis, full of unforced errors and without a consistent serve, so that the Serb could overwhelm him in just 35 minutes.

Djokovic showed his best performance with a powerful and safe serve, as well as placing the right shots for which the Spanish tennis player had no answers.

But the story changed in the second set. Bautista Agut rediscovered his best level of play and responded firmly in the exchange to reach a 5-4 when the rain came, and with it the temporary suspension.

The stoppage favored the Spanish tennis player, who focused his game even more and even though Djokovic had a breakpoint at 5-5 after the rain, the world number one failed to react in time and lost the set to the Spaniard, who tied the duel at 1 set each.

Everything seemed to indicate that Djokovic, who had already lost a set in the previous match, was going to react and step up, but quite the opposite happened. It was Bautista Agut who maintained a better level of tennis. Safe serves, absence of unforced errors and a rest which completely defocused the world number one, were his weapons to break the rival's game twice and get victory.

IANS
NEWS
Miami Open 2019: Djokovic knocked out of tournament after puzzling loss to Bautista Agut
RELATED STORY
Djokovic stunned by Bautista Agut in Miami
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019, Round of 16: Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut: Where to watch & live stream details 
RELATED STORY
Djokovic upset in 4th round at Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Miami Open: Ferrer defeats Querrey, Tomic all set to face Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Bautista Agut battles back to send Djokovic crashing out
RELATED STORY
Djokovic conqueror Bautista Agut targeting top 10
RELATED STORY
Miami Open Day 5 Recap, Frances Tiafoe vs David Ferrer Preview
RELATED STORY
Djokovic beats Delbonis in 3rd round at Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us