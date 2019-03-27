Miami open 2019: Day 6 recap and Day 7 preview

Sagar Ashtakoula FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 19 // 27 Mar 2019, 01:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Miami Open is being held at the Hard Rock courts

The Miami Open this year is a clear-cut example that young-generation players are rising in men's tennis, and it is growing by leaps and bounds. The Next-Gen players are making the right noise by rising to the occasion and challenging the senior players in almost every tournament.

David Ferrer, the veteran Spaniard, lost to Frances Tiafoe in the third round 7-5,3-6,3-6. The persistence of Tiafoe proved to be too good for Ferrer, as he lost his way in the middle of the second set.

David Ferrer was given a thunderous applause after his loss to Frances Tiafoe in the third round

The crowd gave a heart-warming farewell to Ferrer, as this will be his last trip to Miami professionally.

Two young Canadians are proving their mettle in the Miami Open this year. Both Felix Auger Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov cruised into the fourth round after defeating Rublev and Hurkacz respectively.

Earlier today, Felix defeated Basilashvili 7-6,6-4, and will await the winner of Borna Coric and Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals.

Denis Shapovalov will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in what is said to be a block-buster 4th round match-up as both of them will be meeting for the third time in their careers respectively.

They first met in the Australian open last year where Denis Shapovalov defeated Tsitsipas 6-1,6-3,7-6. The next encounter between them was in Monte Carlo in the same year, and this time, it was Tsitsipas who defeated Shapovalov.

Another young player who is playing some phenomenal tennis right now is the Russian Daniel Medvedvev. He is going to face Roger Federer in the fourth round after defeating the American Reilly Opelka in three sets that ended up in tie-breakers.

Advertisement

The last time Medvedev and Federer met was in the semi-finals of Swiss Indoors Basel 2018, where Federer defeated the Russian 6-1,6-4.

Since then, Medvedev has improved a lot in every department right from his serve, and the match against Djokovic in the third round of Australian Open this year is a right example for the same.

Significant matches on a block-buster Tuesday :

1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov

2) Roger Federer vs Daniel Medvedev

3) Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut

4) Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin

Advertisement