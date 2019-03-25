Miami Open: Felix-Auger Aliassime cruises through to Fourth Round

Felix will now face Basilashvilli for a place in the quarter-finals of Miami Open

Talented young Canadian Felix-Auger Aliassime reached the Fourth Round of the Miami Open, with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Huber Hurkacz - having become the first player born this millennium to reach the top 50 in the ATP rankings.

So far this year, Felix has played some entertaining tennis and is so far proving that he's here to stay too. Having lost to Ivo Karlovic in the Pune Open and reaching the finals in Rio last month, he ultimately lost 6-3, 7-5 to Laslo Dere.

His breakthrough tournament was at Indian Wells, where he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round with a 6-4, 6-2 victory. With power, intelligence and versatility to play a range of different ways against different opponents, he adopts an aggressive playing style as he loves to venture forward and close out points.

In addition to all of that, he has the tenacity and ability to remain disciplined on the baseline, playing long rallies before striking a winner. qq

As for tomorrow's fourth round encounter, Felix will face Nikoloz Basilashvili for a chance to earn a quarter-final berth - with either Borna Coric or Nick Kyrgios awaiting them in the last-eight. If he can match his effort in this upcoming encounter, there's no reason a quarter-final berth is out of his reach. Coric and Kyrgios, despite their ability, are far from unbeatable.

What's next for the talented teen?

Matched against a number of players more experienced than him on tour, it'll prove an invaluable tests for him as he challenges himself against top opponents and continues to develop his consistency too. Blessed with a strong forehand and backhand, he can create some big upsets down the line and quickly establish himself as one of the top contenders to reach the world's best after the big three.

