Miami Open: Vondrousova notches second straight win over Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko was far from her best in her opening match at the Miami Open Friday. The former French Open champion allowed 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova to win eight consecutive games at one stage, as the youngster closed out a straight sets 7-5, 6-1 win on Court Nine at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Czech was red-hot after coming off a great run in the California desert. With a quarterfinal finish at Indian Wells and a win hanging over Ostapenko’s head, the 19-year-old wanted nothing more than to pick up from where she had left off.

The Latvian, on the other hand, knew that she needed to make something happen to kickstart her season. With the knowledge of what improvements needed to be made, the 21-year-old had to step out and take control of the match from the get-go.

Both had solid service games to start the opening set, but Ostapenko's subsequent struggles gave Vondrousova a shot at the break. The Latvian served two double faults in the third game but managed to hold serve before taking the fourth game, claiming the set’s first break.

A huge break in the seventh game got the Czech back on track, with the forehand especially coming to her aid.

However, she conceded the break right back, allowing Ostapenko to serve for the set. The 19-year-old fought for every point though, saving two set points in the ninth game. She then managed to convert her second break point to remain in the set.

Another strong game by the 19-year-old allowed her to take charge of the set with a 6-5 lead as she stepped up to serve things out. She did just that, holding firm in the 12th game to capture the set and leave the Latvian in shambles.

Ostapenko was still rattled from the late onslaught she suffered in the first set and committed a few double faults on serve to start the second set. Soon enough, the Czech teen built up a six-game win streak to seize control of the match.

3-0 down in the second set, Ostapenko called for the physio as something clearly seemed to be bothering her. Her blood pressure was taken but after being given the all-clear, the Latvian stepped back on court to continue the contest.

Ostapenko looked far from comfortable and surrendered a 5-1 lead in double quick fashion. Vondrousova then converted on her second match point chance to end the match in 1 hour and 24 minutes.

With a second win over a top 25 player, the teenager will go up against Elise Mertens in the third round next.

