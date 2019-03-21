Miami Open: Wang tackles opening round with huge defeat over Puig

Xiyu Wang earned her first win at the Miami Open taking down Monica Puig in straight sets

Xiyu Wang pulled off a great defeat to begin her tournament debut at the Miami Open Wednesday. The 2018 US Open Junior champion earned a startling victory over Monica Puig with a 6-3, 6-1 straight sets win on Grandstand Court at the Hard Rock Stadium. An inability for the Puerto Rican to gain a chain of victories left the door wide open for the teen to dictate and get off on the right foot.

The 17-year-old faced an uphill battle against one of Miami’s favorite stars in the sport. In what was her first time in the main draw and at a new venue, the competition would remain fierce as Puig’s history in the tournament grew strong last season when she made the round of 16. While there hasn’t been much from her so far, the 25 looked to take the Chinese teen for a run in the Miami sun.

It started a different way as Wang took control securing her opening service game before breaking the Puerto Rican. She got behind on serve in the third but forced deuce to take a 3-0 lead keeping the support in the stands for Puig quiet. An important hold for Puig was tremendously difficult as Wang remained ruthless on the court to force a break chance. The double break was locked in for the 17-year-old who increased the frustration in her opponent.

A relief for Puig came in the fifth as she got a break out of Wang to prevent the shutout but knew there was a lot of ground to make up. She gained two by trading off service games with Wang but as she approached a shot at serve for the set, the Chinese teen got in place. With a run back from 0-30, Wang reached set point but watched a line drive winner for Puig force deuce. She gained two more chances for the set which came on the third to close it out in 38 minutes.

Despite serving at 49 percent, the reigning US Open junior champion won nearly three-quarters of points from the serve and enough from the second to be well rounded. With the 11 winners and just nine unforced errors, the teen had the key edge to make a push for a strong finish. Wang converted the break to begin the second as a slight amount of droplets fell upon the court.

She added a second straight that continued to silence the crowd but when Puig got on the board, her support cheered at the sight of progress in the set. Building momentum continued to foil her as she couldn’t establish a rhythm to do so. The knowledge of Puig’s troubles was a big deal as Wang climbed to a 4-1 score. She was on the brink of easy success as another hold of serve put her a game back with Puig serving to stay alive.

Despite getting to deuce, it was all said and done as errors and the double fault put her away in one hour and seven minutes giving Wang a great confidence boost. “I’m very excited and before the match, I was a little nervous,” Wang said after the match. With a tremendous victory under her belt, she’ll try to put together another upset facing Kiki Bertens in the second round.

