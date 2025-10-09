Michael Mmoh vs Jay Dylan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips| Fairfield Challenger 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Michael Mmoh vs (Q) Jay Dylan
Date: October 10, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Fairfield Challenger
Round: Second round (Round of 16)
Venue: Fairfield, USA
Category: ATP 50 Challenger
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 60,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Michael Mmoh vs Jay Dylan preview
Eighth-seeded Michael Mmoh will look to keep his campaign at the 2025 Fairfield Challenger on track as he takes on Japanese qualifier Jay Dylan in the second round.
Mmoh has not played many matches in 2025, with the American player having a really poor season as he could not make it past the second round at any of the events. On the main Tour, he won a match at the Dallas Open and at the Delray Beach Open, but could not make any deep runs as he lost in the next round.
Before Fairfield, Mmoh played at seven Challenger events this year, with the American player not being able to get past the second round at those events as well. At the Fairfield Challenger, he began his campaign with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over American Qualifier Quinn Vandecasteele in the first round.
Jay Dylan has only played twenty matches in 2025, with all of them being either on the Challenger or on the ITF Tour. He reached the semifinals at the ITF events in Amstelveen and at the Hague, losing against the likes of Marvin Moeller and Ivan Gakhov, respectively.
On the Challenger Tour, Dylan reached the quarterfinals of the Manacor Challenger, losing to Edas Butvilas. At Fairfield, he won his matches against Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski and Spencer Johnson in the qualifiers, and began his campaign with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 against Aryan Shah in the first round.
Michael Mmoh vs Jay Dylan head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Michael Mmoh vs Jay Dylan odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Michael Mmoh vs Jay Dylan prediction
Mmoh has not won any title on the main Tour yet, but the American player has reached eleven hard-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning seven titles, with his last title coming at the 2022 Fairfield Challenger, where he won against Gabriel Diallo in the final.
Dylan has just begun his professional career and has yet to achieve any meaningful success. His only professional final came on a hard court, as he reached the final of the ITF event at Tauranga last year, losing to Moerani Bouzige.
Mmoh is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the seeded player and is a former champion in Fairfield.
Pick- Mmoh to win in three sets
Michael Mmoh vs Jay Dylan betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Mmoh to win
Tip 2: Dylan to win a set
Tip 3: One of the sets goes to a tiebreaker