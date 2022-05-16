5 Milestones Iga Swiatek achieved after winning the Italian Open 

Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on the women's tour, marching to her 28th consecutive win and fifth straight title this season as she tamed Ons Jabeur in their final clash at the Italian Open.
Here's a look at five records the World No. 1 carved out after her successful title defense in Rome:
#1 Iga Swiatek becomes fourth woman to win 5 or more consecutive tournaments in the 2000s
Iga Swiatek went 5-0 in finals this season, four of which have come at the WTA 1000 level. In the process, she became the fourth woman to win five or more consecutive events played since 2000. She thus follows Venus Williams and Justine Henin, who each won six straight tournaments they played in 2000 and 2007-08, respectively, and Serena Williams, who won five straight in 2013.
The Pole started her streak in Qatar last February, where she beat Anett Kontaveit for the title. She was unstoppable from there, scoring a rare Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami against Maria Sakkari and Naomi Osaka, respectively. She then prevailed over Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA 500 in Stuttgart and secured her title defense in Rome against Jabeur.
Swiatek is also just the second player to win four or more titles at the WTA 1000 level in a single season after Serena Williams, who clinched five in 2013.
#2 Iga Swiatek has won 5 of the last 9 WTA 1000 tournaments
Swiatek picked up her first WTA 1000 title in Rome last year, where she demolished Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0.
She lost her next two Masters 1000 events after that, bowing out to Jabeur in the Round of 32 at Cincinnati and Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells. She withdrew from the 2021 Canadian Open.
The Pole then took the first three WTA 1000 titles this year in Qatar, Indian Wells and Miami, before withdrawing from Madrid due to a shoulder injury. She continued her winning ways in Rome, where she successfully defended a title for the first time to clinch her fourth WTA 1000 crown of the season and fifth of her career.
#3 Iga Swiatek becomes ninth player to win consecutive titles at the Italian Open
Swiatek found herself in new territory on Sunday. The World No. 1 was set to defend a title for the first time in Rome against Jabeur, who won their last two meetings last year. The Pole won their first encounter in Washington three years ago.
But Jabeur, who was on a 11-match winning streak of her own, just couldn't solve the Swiatek riddle, allowing the Pole to win her last eight finals and go back-to-back in the tournament.
The 20-year-old thus became the ninth player to win two straight titles at the Italian Open after Chris Evert, Gabriela Sabatini, Conchita Martinez, Amelie Mauresmo, Jelena Jankovic, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams and Elina Svitolina.
#4 Iga Swiatek becomes third youngest player to win her second Rome title
Swiatek, at 20 years, 11 months and 15 days, became the third youngest player after 18-time Major champion Evert and former World No. 3 Sabatini to lift her second trophy at the Italian Open.
#5 Iga Swiatek drops 21 games in Rome, the fourth fewest en route to the crown
Swiatek, who served up her 13th bagel of the season in her quarter-final match against fellow teenage Major champion Bianca Andreescu, only surrendered 21 games on her way to successfully defending her throne in the Italian capital. She prevailed over Jabeur, 6-2, 6-2, in their final faceoff.
Other players to have dropped fewer games than the Pole in their journey to the crown in Rome are Evert and Sabatini (both dropped just 13 games in 1975 and 1991, respectively), Andrea Temesvari, Monica Seles and Serena Williams (each gave up 14 in 1983, 1990 and 2013, respectively) and Evert (19 in 1981).