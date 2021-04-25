Millennium Estoril Open 2021: Frances Tiafoe vs Kevin Anderson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Kevin Anderson

Tournament: Millennium Estoril Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Estoril, Portugal

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Frances Tiafoe vs Kevin Anderson preview

Advertisement

Claycourt tennis heads to the shores of Estoril, Portugal, where Frances Tiafoe will take on Kevin Anderson in the first round of the 2021 Estoril Open.

Tiafoe will be playing in his 4th claycourt event of the year, while Kevin Anderson will be making his first appearance on red soil this year.

The 23-year-old Tiafoe is coming off a lackadaisical performance at the Barcelona Open, where he failed to make it beyond the second round. While the American did get the better of an in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the first round, he fell to Diego Schwartzman in the next round of the tournament.

Interestingly, Tiafoe also failed to progress beyond the second round at the other two clay events he took part in earlier this year - the Argentina Open and Chile Open. He will be looking to make amends on his fourth attempt at the Estoril Open.

Kevin Anderson, on the other hand, hasn't played on clay since his third-round defeat at the 2020 French Open. In fact, the South African has only played in three events this year - the Great Ocean Road Open, Australian Open, and Miami Masters.

Kevin Anderson

Advertisement

While Anderson progressed to the Round of 16 at the Great Ocean Road Open, he failed to cross the first round in Melbourne and Miami.

The 34-year-old was forced to pull out of the Qatar Open and Mexican Open due to recurring knee and hip injuries. It has hindered his career in recent years but Anderson is ready to keep fighting.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist believes he still has some tennis left in him. However, with clay being his weakest surface, it remains to be seen if Anderson can make a mark in Estoril.

Frances Tiafoe vs Kevin Anderson head-to-head

Kevin Anderson has enjoyed decent success against Frances Tiafoe in the past and leads the American by 3-1 in their head-to-head meets. This will be their first match-up on clay.

Their most recent encounter - at the 2019 Australian Open - was won in four sets by Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe vs Kevin Anderson prediction

Kevin Anderson's powerful serve and groundstrokes always make him a threat regardless of the surface. However, there are big question marks over his form and fitness ahead of his match against Tiafoe.

Tiafoe is a powerful striker of the tennis ball himself and can generate winners of his own as well, owing to an excellent forehand swing. The American is also more agile on clay than his counterpart and will have the upper hand in most rallies.

Kevin Anderson will undoubtedly look to dictate play with his powerful serve and crushing forehand. But it remains to be seen if this ploy will see him through the entirety of the match.

Advertisement

Anderson's lack of mobility on a slow clay surface will hand Tiafoe the advantage going into the contest.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets

Moreover, Frances Tiafoe is currently the better player overall and should win this fixture, provided he is consistent enough on his return.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets